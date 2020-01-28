MMD & G2 Esports Ink Sponsorship Deal
Amsterdam, 28 January 2020 MMD, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for Philips monitors, announces the sponsorship of G2 Esports, currently one of the most renowned and successful e-sports organisations. G2 Esports was founded by Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez in 2013 and has since established itself as one of the worlds leading teams with more than 94 awards across different game titles.
MMD exclusively markets and sells Philips displays worldwide, including console-optimised Philips Momentum monitors. To kick off the new decade, Phillips monitors and G2 Esports have joined forces to conquer the console gaming market. The sponsorship contract, to start in January 2020, will focus on the Racing and Rocket League teams.
Stefan Sommer, Director of Marketing & Business Management at MMD comments: Were proud to join forces with G2 in order to make console gaming more exciting than ever and to help support the e-sports community. The G2 Rocket League team, in particular, have worked hard to get where they are now and were excited to see how far they go in 2020 with our support. By equipping the whole G2 teams training facilities with console optimised monitors we can really enhance their training, in particular the Rocket League team's. This also gives us an opportunity to get to know what pro players want from of a monitor and incorporate these findings into future products for console gaming.
Throughout 2019, the G2 Rocket League squad made their way to the finals at both DreamHack Montreal and the Rocket League World Championships (RLCS Season 7). This shows the G2 Esports teams strength, not only in the FPS and MOBA genres but also in sports games.
When gaming, whether we're competing online or playing single player titles, we want a smooth, remarkable experience, commented Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez, G2 Esports CEO. Don't let them lie to you pro players not only want their games to run smoothly but also to look gorgeous. Philips monitors are innovators and so are we. Welcome on board."
More information on Philips console dedicated monitor line "Philips Momentum" can be found here: https://www.philips.co.uk/c-m-so/monitors/console-gaming
