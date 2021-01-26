MMD & Team Vitality Tie Up Esports Partnership



Stefan Sommer, Director of Marketing & Business Management at MMD for Philips Monitors

Global e-sports organisationis pleased to announce a partnership with, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for. The partnership will see Philips monitors support Team Vitalitys FIFA team as they play exclusively on thetop-of-the-range product line. Philips monitors will also be featured on the FIFA teams official jerseys and the parties will work together closely on tailored content and unique storytelling.The Philips Momentum products have been specially designed to help enhance the competitive console gaming experience and will see Team Vitalitys FIFA team take their game to the next level. Philips Momentum products will also be provided to the organisations content creators, and to V.Hive, Team Vitalitys state-of-the-art e-sports facility in the heart of Paris.The Team Vitality FIFA team includes some of the biggest and best talent the scene has to offer, including Dylan Dylo Gozuacik and Corentin RocKy Chevrey. The team is also coached by long-standing Team Vitality member Brian Brian Savary, who is a champion ex-pro player, as well as the current coach for the French national team. Since its inception in 2013, Team Vitality has developed into a globally recognised brand with over 40 players and teams across seven of the biggest e-sports titles. Philips monitors joins Team Vitalitys growing portfolio of industry-leading partners.We are really excited to team up with Philips monitors to create the ultimate competitive environment for our FIFA players. Its great to be able to work with a partner who can supply our team with the best high-spec equipment to play at the highest level. Team Vitality has a long legacy in FIFA and as we head into 2021 it's great to have a partner like Philips monitors by our side, said Fabien Neo Devide, President & Co-Founder, Team Vitality.Stefan Sommer, Director of Marketing & Business Management at MMD for Philips Monitors comments: Were thrilled to announce that we have joined forces with Team Vitality in order to step up their console gaming performance even further. The FIFA squad has a great history and we want to work with them in order to make their future even more successful with our support. By not only equipping the Team Vitality FIFA players, but also the V.Hive facility with console gaming optimised monitors from our Philips Momentum range, we can assure an enhanced training environment.