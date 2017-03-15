MSI Modern AM272 Series AIO PCs For Business Launched

MSI Modern Series



Be Productive with the Integrated Software and Hardware

Security and Privacy Functions Protect Your Ideas

MSI Modern AM272 Series Key Features

Windows 11 Home - MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business

27" IPS Grade Panel LED Backlight (1920 x 1080 FHD)

Intel® Alder Lake processors with DDR4 memory

Built-in Full HD Webcam included

MSI Anti-Flicker & Less Blue Light technologies protect users' eyes.

Instant Display Technology makes AIO become to monitor mode without system booting up

MSI Storage Rapid Upgrade Design helps you to rapidly upgrade or maintain your 2.5" storage

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C with reversible design & USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports provide the best data delivery experience & support Super Charger

Silent PRO Cooling System: Server Grade Thermal Module ensures a silent and stable operation with a longer life cycle

With a glorious design, the MSI Modern AM272 Series is designed to fit your lifestyle. The two colorways can fit in any corner well no matter in the office or at home. Not only the attractive appearance but the powerful efficacy also support your efficiency. Featuring up to 12th Gen Intel® Core i7 CPU and Iris® Xe Graphics, you can edit your video, graphics, and multi-tasking with various programs smoother and faster. In addition, the instant display function which allows you to add another monitor, and the MSI Center app with customizable A.I. functions enhance the flexibility of work.The MSI Modern AM272 Series with built-in FHD webcam supporting Windows Hello provides convenience and safety when logging in to the system. Pre-installed the biometrics-based Tobii Aware software which is a set of smart features that enable users to increase their privacy, security, productivity, and wellbeing. We are excited for our continued partnership with MSI, which brings Tobii Aware to more PC users, enhancing their privacy, security, and wellbeing, said Ulrica Wikström, VP of PC at Tobii. In a time with increased remote work, information security is even more important, and with the smart features of Tobii Aware, we help users increase their data protection.Besides the security and privacy software we just mentioned, we also put effort into the product design. The webcam cover enables users to cover the lens when they are not using it to avoid any privacy leaks by accident. Moreover, the fTPM 2.0 support prevents our system and data from attacking by malicious software. Modern AM272 Series will always be the one you can trust.To learn more, please visit the product page links below.