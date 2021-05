MONTECH AIR 100 ARGB and AIR 100 LITE Micro ATX Cases Launched

The MONTECH AIR 100 Series micro-ATX cases feature a large front panel with a super-fine mesh that allows cool air to flow, ensuring the optimal heat dissipation of the components inside. With its magnetic quick-release mounting mechanism, removing the mesh panel for cleaning is easy.Pushing the limit of conventional Micro-ATX cases, the AIR 100 supports graphics cards up to 330mm (13”) in length and PSU’s up to 160mm in length. On the cooling end, the AIR 100 offers 161mm of CPU clearance and support for 240/280mm radiator at the front, or 240mm radiator on the top. In addition, pre-installed cable management loops and straps behind the motherboard tray keep the case tidy.The AIR 100 features a toolless tempered glass panel, free of mounting holes for added structural strength, which can be swiveled open for ease of access to the internal components. Available in black and white, the white version includes a true all-white theme with matching components including fans and cable management straps.The white and black versions of the AIR 100 will come in ARGB and non-LED options. While the AIR 100 ARGB version comes with four 120mm ARGB fans, a fan controller, and a 1-to-4 LED splitter cable, the AIR 100 Lite is equipped with two non-LED 120mm silent fans for those looking to build a classic build.The MONTECH AIR 100 Series comes in ARGB and LITE (non-RGB) models, each model available in black and white colours. The AIR 100 LITE goes for US$59.99 while the AIR 100 ARGB goes for US$69.99. Coming to the United States via Newegg and Amazon on the 30th of May. To follow in other regions.