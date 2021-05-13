MONTECH AIR 100 ARGB and AIR 100 LITE Micro ATX Cases Launched

Press Release
MONTECH releases the AIR 100 ARGB and AIR 100 Lite micro-ATX desktop cases as the latest additions to the MONTECH AIR series. The AIR Series is designed to deliver exceptional cooling with its large front mesh panel. The MONTECH AIR 100 Series also features a hinged tempered glass side panel that swings open for easy interior access. It can support up to 240/280 radiators for liquid cooling and comes with RGB and non-RGB options.
Quick-release magnetic front mesh panel
The MONTECH AIR 100 Series micro-ATX cases feature a large front panel with a super-fine mesh that allows cool air to flow, ensuring the optimal heat dissipation of the components inside. With its magnetic quick-release mounting mechanism, removing the mesh panel for cleaning is easy.
Optimized Internal Layout
Pushing the limit of conventional Micro-ATX cases, the AIR 100 supports graphics cards up to 330mm (13) in length and PSUs up to 160mm in length. On the cooling end, the AIR 100 offers 161mm of CPU clearance and support for 240/280mm radiator at the front, or 240mm radiator on the top. In addition, pre-installed cable management loops and straps behind the motherboard tray keep the case tidy.
Minimalistic and Functional Aesthetic
The AIR 100 features a toolless tempered glass panel, free of mounting holes for added structural strength, which can be swiveled open for ease of access to the internal components. Available in black and white, the white version includes a true all-white theme with matching components including fans and cable management straps.
RGB and No RGB
The white and black versions of the AIR 100 will come in ARGB and non-LED options. While the AIR 100 ARGB version comes with four 120mm ARGB fans, a fan controller, and a 1-to-4 LED splitter cable, the AIR 100 Lite is equipped with two non-LED 120mm silent fans for those looking to build a classic build.
Pricing and Availability
The MONTECH AIR 100 Series comes in ARGB and LITE (non-RGB) models, each model available in black and white colours. The AIR 100 LITE goes for US$59.99 while the AIR 100 ARGB goes for US$69.99. Coming to the United States via Newegg and Amazon on the 30th of May. To follow in other regions.
