MONTECH Introduces HyperFlow Digital Series AIO Coolers and E28 Fans

MONTECH proudly announces the HyperFlow Digital Series, available in both 240mm and 360mm configurations. Designed to deliver enhanced clarity and control, the HyperFlow Digital features an integrated digital display that provides real-time CPU and GPU temperature monitoring at a glance.
Paired with a high-density 27mm radiator and MONTECHs newly engineered E28 ARGB performance fans, the HyperFlow Digital ensures exceptional thermal efficiency with striking ARGB lighting. The E28 fans, included with the cooler, will also be available as a standalone product, giving users the flexibility to upgrade their builds with precision-engineered airflow and static pressure performance.
Master the Game with Visible Cooling
At the core of the MONTECH HyperFlow Digital is a 3100 RPM high-efficiency pump, paired with a bold 7-segment digital display that puts real-time CPU or GPU temperatures front and center. Supporting this hardware is MONTECHs streamlined softwarelightweight, intuitive, and effortless to useenabling quick toggles between sensor sources and °C/°F readouts. With near-zero footprint and instant responsiveness, it empowers users to stay in control of their system thermals without distraction.
Built for Performance, Designed for Simplicity
Designed with builders in mind, the MONTECH HyperFlow Digital simplifies installation at every steparriving with fans pre-installed, thermal paste pre-applied, and broad compatibility across the latest Intel and AMD sockets. Cable routing remains clean and efficient, letting users enjoy a streamlined build process without the hassle.
Confidence Backed by Warranty
MONTECH stands behind the MONTECH HyperFlow Digital with a 6-year warranty that goes beyond industry standardscovering both the cooler and system components in the unlikely case of leakage. Its not just performance you can count on, but lasting confidence built into every drop.
E28: MONTECHs Most Powerful Fan
Alongside the HyperFlow Digital Series, MONTECH is introducing its all-new E28 performance fans, engineered for both power and longevity. Built with a 28mm-thick profile and Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) technology, the E28 delivers whisper-quiet acoustics at low speeds and reliable performance over time.
Pre-installed in the HyperFlow Digital, the 2200 RPM edition of E28 ARGB provides powerful airflow and cooling efficiency out of the box. For builders seeking flexibility, MONTECH will also release a 2000 RPM edition, available separately in ARGB PWM and non-RGB PWM versions. Sold individually or in 3-in-1 packs, the E28 offers up to 85.09 CFM airflow and 3.35 mmH2O static pressure, making it a versatile solution for efficient heat transfer across any build.
Availability
The launch of the MONTECH HyperFlow Digital Series and MONTECH E28 Performance Fans marks a new chapter in MONTECHs pursuit of innovationbringing gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts precision cooling with unmatched ease of use. Both products will be available worldwide through MONTECHs authorised distributors and online retail partners starting on the 22nd of September 2025.
MONTECH HyperFlow Digital 240 Black / White: $99.99
MONTECH HyperFlow Digital 360 Black / White: $119.99
MONTECH E28 PWM, Single Pack, Black / White: $15.99
MONTECH E28 ARGB, Single Pack, Black / White: $17.99
MONTECH E28 PWM, 3-in-1 Pack, Black / White: $43.99
MONTECH E28 ARGB, 3-in-1 Pack, Black / White: $45.99
Now available at the MONTECH Amazon Store.