MONTECH Launches X3 MESH and X3 GLASS Cases

MONTECH launches the X3 MESH Series high-airflow chassis and the X3 GLASS chassis. Both the X3 MESH and X3 GLASS come with six pre-installed RGB fans (3x 140mm and 3x 120mm) offering superb cooling and airflow out of the box. The MONTECH X3 MESH and X3 GLASS cases also feature hinged tempered glass side panels that swings open for easy access to the interior.
Massive Airflow
The MONTECH X3 series has a total of six pre-installed RGB fans, three 140mm fans at the front, two 120mm fans at the top, and a single 120mm at the rear. The well-ventilated case ensures adequate airflow is maintained to keep the system at peak performance. While the top and bottom of the case include large openings with dust filters, the X3 Meshs full front panel features a fine mesh for improved airflow. The X3 Glass features wide vents at the front on each side for air intake.
Swivel Tempered Glass Side Panel
The MONTECH X3 series features a quality tempered glass left side panel with zero drill holes, drastically improving the panels strength and providing a fully unobstructed view. Mounted on hinges, the Swivel tempered glass side panel can be quickly removed to give full access to the main chamber of the case without scratching the glass.
Versatile Component Support
The MONTECH X3 Mesh and MONTECH X3 Glass are compatible with Mini-ITX, MicroATX, and full ATX motherboards. The chassis has enough clearance for CPU coolers up to 160mm tall, and long graphics card up to 305mm. The PSU shroud compartment can be equipped with a power supply up to 160mm long and features the mounting hardware for two 3.5 or 2.5 drives, with two additional 2.5 drive mounting locations available behind the motherboard tray.
Pricing
The MONTECH X3 MESH is available in black and white models for $69.99 and $72.99 respectively, now available on Amazon. The MONTECH X3 GLASS is also available in black and white models for $75.99 and $79.99 respectively, coming soon on Amazon.
Learn more about the MONTECH X3 MESH and X3 GLASS cases at MONTECH
