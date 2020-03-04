Mountain Everest Modular Keyboard Kickstarter Launched
There are many start-ups that use Kickstarter to launch a product by acquiring investment from the public. Even established brands like DREVO used Kickstarter to fund the development of its BladeMaster Tenkeyless Keyboard. Mountain, a start-up company, recently launched its Kickstarter project for its Everest Modular Gaming Keyboard. The Mountain Everest appeals as a high-end performance gaming keyboard featuring a fully modular layout, premium build quality, and unique features that you cant find in a typical gaming keyboard.
The Mountain Everest Modular Keyboard emphasizes on its customization options that offer users a greater level of personalization. Its Numpad and Media Dock with Display Dial can be removed and relocated to fit the users preferences. It features four programmable Display Keys that users can customize with a shortcut and icon, users can configure it to launch your most played game, browser, or any application on your computer. The keyboard features hot-swappable CHERRY MX switches and comes with RGB lighting. The keyboard uses Tai-Hao keycaps.
Visit the Mountain Everest Modular Keyboard Kickstarter Project to back the product. To learn more, visit Mountain.gg.
