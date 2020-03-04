Mountain Everest Modular Keyboard Kickstarter Launched

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅04.03.2020 23:58:11


There are many start-ups that use Kickstarter to launch a product by acquiring investment from the public. Even established brands like DREVO used Kickstarter to fund the development of its BladeMaster Tenkeyless Keyboard. Mountain, a start-up company, recently launched its Kickstarter project for its Everest Modular Gaming Keyboard. The Mountain Everest appeals as a high-end performance gaming keyboard featuring a fully modular layout, premium build quality, and unique features that you cant find in a typical gaming keyboard.



The Mountain Everest Modular Keyboard emphasizes on its customization options that offer users a greater level of personalization. Its Numpad and Media Dock with Display Dial can be removed and relocated to fit the users preferences. It features four programmable Display Keys that users can customize with a shortcut and icon, users can configure it to launch your most played game, browser, or any application on your computer. The keyboard features hot-swappable CHERRY MX switches and comes with RGB lighting. The keyboard uses Tai-Hao keycaps.

Visit the Mountain Everest Modular Keyboard Kickstarter Project to back the product. To learn more, visit Mountain.gg.

Assigned tags:
Mountain, Gaming Keyboard, CHERRY, Tai-Hao, Kickstarter
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Recent Stories

« EVGA Presents B5 Series Power Supplies · Mountain Everest Modular Keyboard Kickstarter Launched