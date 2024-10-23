MOZA x Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Replica Sim Racing Wheel Now Available

MOZA Racing and Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse introduce the Essenza SCV12 Sim-Racing Steering Wheel. It is a premium sim racing wheel replicating the iconic steering wheel of the limited-edition Automobili Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 hypercar, with only 40 units ever produced. This officially licensed product combines exceptional design and top-tier materials, embodying Lamborghinis signature racing DNA. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the wheel promises an unparalleled racing experience for both enthusiasts and dedicated sim racers.
Perfect for Lamborghini owners and fans alike, this sim racing wheel aims to elevate the at-home racing experience by delivering realism that mirrors the thrill of driving a hypercar. As the demand for immersive racing simulations continues to rise, this offering stands out as an essential addition for serious racing aficionados looking to enhance their gameplay.
Key Features
Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse officially licensed replica
4.3-inch touchscreen display
Fully customizable UI system
Quad-core high-performance processor
Ergonomic button and knob layout with 72 programmable inputs
Aluminium alloy paddle shifters
Aluminium alloy racing grade quick-release
High-brightness LED shift indicator lights
Open ecosystem, compatible with all MOZA bases
MOZA Pit House Software
Rigorously tested
Pricing and Availability
The MOZA Racing Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse Essenza SCV12 Sim-Racing Steering Wheel is now available for pre-order for USD $1,299.00. Expected shipping date on early November.