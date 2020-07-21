Press Release
AMD today launches the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with PRO technologies alongside the AMD Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors with AMD Radeon Graphics which are intended for the enterprise markets with more stringent security and system management requirements. With AMDs launch, MSI comes fully prepared for the new Ryzen processors with MSIs current AMD 500-series motherboards. MSI announces the full compatibility of the MSI X570 and MSI B550 motherboards with the newly released AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Processors.
With the AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Processors offering greater CPU and memory performance, MSI showcased the MSI 500-series motherboards will not only deliver the best performance for memory but also for memory stability with Memtest pass. MSI fitted the MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI motherboard with the new Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G and was able to perform well.
MSI was able to push the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G to near 5.8GHz with Liquid Nitrogen cooling. See the screenshot below.
The Memtest pass performance with MEG X570 GODLIKE reached DDR4-5500MT/s Memtest pass and specifically DDR4-4000MT/s with 128G memory. See the screenshots below.
Furthermore, MSI was also able to reach DDR4-6118MHz with the MEG X570 GODLIKE paired with an AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G.
The tests highlight the MSI 500-series motherboards compatibility, performance and stability with the new Ryzen PRO 4000 Series processors.
Source: MSI.com
MSI 500-Series Motherboards Supports All-New Ryzen 4000 PRO Series Processors
Comments
Recent Stories
« TerraMaster Launches TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock with RAID · MSI 500-Series Motherboards Supports All-New Ryzen 4000 PRO Series Processors