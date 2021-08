MSI Adds MAG A650BN and MAG A550BN PSUs

80 PLUS Bronze CertifiedThe 80 PLUS Bronze certification promises lower energy consumption and higher efficiency.120mm Low Noise FanThe fan’s sleeve bearing reduces the noise generated while maintaining excellent heat dissipation.DC-to-DC Circuit DesignAdopted DC-DC circuit design reduces the instability of output voltage and adds stability to the supply of power.Comprehensive Circuit ProtectionSupports OCP, OVP, SCP, OPP, OTP protection mechanisms and provides comprehensive protection.5-Year Limited WarrantyThe MAG A650BN and MAG A550BN are proudly backed by a 5-year limited warranty, guaranteeing long-term reliable operation.The MSI MAG A650BN and MAG A550BN 80PLUS Bronze PSUs are now available at selected partner resellers. Currently listed in Scorptec Computers in Australia with the MAG A650BN for AU$89 and MAG A550BN for AU$79.