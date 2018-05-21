MSI Adds MAG A650BN and MAG A550BN PSUs

MSI added two new power supply units on its PSU line-up the MAG A650BN and MAG A550BN 80PLUS Bronze power supply units. Both units are designed to meet the needs of entry-level gaming PCs, the MAG A650BN and A550BN offers safe, reliable, and efficient power. Aside from 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency certification, both PSUs feature a DC-to-DC circuit design, 12V single rail, active PFC, and a 120mm low-noise fan. MSI proudly covers the MAG A650BN and MAG A550BN PSUs with a 5-year limited warranty.
MAG A650BN/MAG A550BN Features
80 PLUS Bronze Certified
The 80 PLUS Bronze certification promises lower energy consumption and higher efficiency.
120mm Low Noise Fan
The fans sleeve bearing reduces the noise generated while maintaining excellent heat dissipation.
DC-to-DC Circuit Design
Adopted DC-DC circuit design reduces the instability of output voltage and adds stability to the supply of power.
Comprehensive Circuit Protection
Supports OCP, OVP, SCP, OPP, OTP protection mechanisms and provides comprehensive protection.
5-Year Limited Warranty
The MAG A650BN and MAG A550BN are proudly backed by a 5-year limited warranty, guaranteeing long-term reliable operation.
Pricing and Availability
The MSI MAG A650BN and MAG A550BN 80PLUS Bronze PSUs are now available at selected partner resellers. Currently listed in Scorptec Computers in Australia with the MAG A650BN for AU$89 and MAG A550BN for AU$79.