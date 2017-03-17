MSI Adds MAG B550 TORPEDO Motherboard To AMD B550 Line-up
MSI adds the MAG B550 TORPEDO to its AMD B550 motherboard line-up. The MSI MAG B550 TORPEDO adapts the MAG Series DNA, designed for sturdiness and stability. The MAG B550 TORPEDO features Digital PWM, 6-layer PCB with 2oz copper, and PCIe Steel Armor. The motherboards extended heatsink uses 7W/mK thermal pads for efficient heat dissipation. It also comes with a Turbo USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps Type-C port and 2.5G LAN. It also packs a Lightning Gen 4 M.2 slot with up to 64 Gb/s transfer speed supporting the fastest PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives available today.
Key Features
- Support for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Processors and future AMD Ryzen processors with BIOS update
- Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 5100+(OC) MHz
- Lightning Fast Game experience: PCIe 4.0, Lightning Gen 4 x4 M.2 with M.2 Shield Frozr, AMD Turbo USB 3.2 Gen 2
- Premium Thermal Solution: Extended Heatsink Design with additional choke thermal pad rated for 7W/mk and PCB with 2oz thickened copper is built for high-performance system and non-stop gaming experience.
- Enhanced Power Design: 10+2+1 Duet Rail Power System, Digital PWM, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost.
- Latest Network Solution: Onboard 2.5G LAN with LAN Manager deliver the best online experience without lag.
- Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation.
- Audio Boost: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience.
- Multi-GPU: With Steel Armor PCI-E slots. Supports 2-Way AMD Crossfire
MSI did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the MAG B550 TORPEDO at MSI.com.
