MSI Adds MAG B550 TORPEDO Motherboard To AMD B550 Line-up

- Support for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Processors and future AMD Ryzen processors with BIOS update- Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 5100+(OC) MHz- Lightning Fast Game experience: PCIe 4.0, Lightning Gen 4 x4 M.2 with M.2 Shield Frozr, AMD Turbo USB 3.2 Gen 2- Premium Thermal Solution: Extended Heatsink Design with additional choke thermal pad rated for 7W/mk and PCB with 2oz thickened copper is built for high-performance system and non-stop gaming experience.- Enhanced Power Design: 10+2+1 Duet Rail Power System, Digital PWM, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost.- Latest Network Solution: Onboard 2.5G LAN with LAN Manager deliver the best online experience without lag.- Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation.- Audio Boost: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience.- Multi-GPU: With Steel Armor PCI-E slots. Supports 2-Way AMD CrossfireMSI did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the MAG B550 TORPEDO at MSI.com