MSI Adds RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO and RTX 3080 GAMING TRIO PLUS Models

MSI expands its GeForce RTX 3080 line-up with the GAMING Z TRIO and GAMING TRIO PLUS models  both sporting a redesigned backplate to allow airflow to the PCB and components. The cutouts on the backplate made both graphics cards are a few grams lighter than the GAMING X TRIO model. The new models are outfitted with the same cooler as the MSI GeForce RTX GAMING X TRIO.



Having the same triple-fan cooler design, the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO and GAMING TRIO PLUS graphics cards have the same card dimensions. The GAMING TRIO PLUS has a lower boost clock compared to the previously released GAMING X TRIO model.

Specifications and Comparison

MSI GeForce RTX GAMING X TRIO 10G (previously released)
Boost Clock: 1815MHz
Memory Speed: 19 Gbps
Memory: 10GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus: 320-bit
Power Connectors: 3x 8-pin PCIe
Recommended PSU: 750W
Card Dimension: 323 x 140 x 56mm
Card Weight: 1565 grams

MSI GeForce RTX GAMING Z TRIO 10G
Boost Clock: 1830MHz
Memory Speed: 19 Gbps
Memory: 10GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus: 320-bit
Power Connectors: 3x 8-pin PCIe
Recommended PSU: 750W
Card Dimension: 323 x 140 x 56mm
Card Weight: 1537 grams



MSI GeForce RTX GAMING TRIO PLUS 10G
Boost Clock: 1755MHz
Memory Speed: 19 Gbps
Memory: 10GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus: 320-bit
Power Connectors: 3x 8-pin PCIe
Recommended PSU: 750W
Card Dimension: 323 x 140 x 56mm
Card Weight: 1537 grams



To learn more, please visit the product pages below.
MSI GeForce RTX GAMING X TRIO 10G
MSI GeForce RTX GAMING Z TRIO 10G
MSI GeForce RTX GAMING TRIO PLUS 10G

