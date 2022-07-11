MSI Ambient Link and Voice Commands Added to Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

MSI and Ubisoft, have once again partnered with Ubisoft, one of the largest game publishers, to jointly introduce Voice Command and Ambient Link functionality in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's latest DLC, Dawn of Ragnarök.
In recent years, MSI has been committed to pursuing the most immersive gaming experience for gamers worldwide. MSI has cooperated with many AAA game masterpieces such as "Monster Hunter: Iceborne", "Watch Dogs: Legion", "Far Cry 6" and so on. With the latest MSI Voice Command, gamers fingers are no longer busy clicking on the keyboards. Now they can command their game character to trigger actions such as following paths, detecting enemies, using skills, opening menus, etc. by saying the corresponding words.
Moreover, MSI Ambient Link is an exclusive feature that integrates devices RGB lighting in sync with the games storylines, scenes, and actions along with different lighting pre-sets. Game events such as encountering an enemy will trigger a corresponding lighting effect to provide gamers with an immersive gaming atmosphere and a unique gaming experience. This feature perfectly syncs MSI Mystic Light products with the game screen and compatible lighting accessories. Gamers can not only string together all the RGB lights in MSI products but also sync with the NANOLEAF light panels to make the gaming room more attractive and ambient.
Activating MSI Ambient Link and Voice CommandUsers can activate MSI Ambient Link and Voice Command functions by downloading MSI center application and the following steps:
1. Make sure both the game and MSI center are installed.
2. Install Mystic Light and gaming mode from feature sets.
3. Go to Mystic Light, and make sure both Game Sync and Assassins Creed Valhalla are toggled on.
4. Go to Gaming Mode and enable Voice Command
5. Enter the game and go to Options → 3rd Party → turn on MSI Mystic Light and MSI Voice Control
To learn more about MSI Ambient Link, visit https://www.msi.com/Landing/ambient-link/
To learn how to use MSI Mystic Light, visit https://www.msi.com/Landing/mystic-light-rgb-gaming-pc/how-to