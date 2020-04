MSI and CAPCOM Brings MSI Ambient Link to MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE

MSI Mystic Light Ambient Link Demo with Nanoleaf Lighting

Built upon MSI's exclusive Mystic Light Sync , the Ambient Link features cutting-edge functions, a deeper connection to MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE. Hunting and battling with monsters in the game will trigger lighting effects such as using skills, weapons, and encounters in the game. Ambient Link creates realistic ambient lighting stimulated via in-game colour schemes that extend the game’s atmosphere to the gamer’s PC setup and gaming environment. MSI Ambient Link perfectly synchronizes MSI Mystic Light products as well as compatible lighting accessories such as the Nanoleaf light panels.