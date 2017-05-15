MSI and CAPCOM Brings MSI Ambient Link to MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE

MSI Ambient Link is an exclusive feature integrated into the MSI Mystic Light Sync that connects the PCs RGB lighting to synchronize with the games storylines, scenes, and actions along with different lighting pre-sets. Game events such as eliminating an enemy will trigger a corresponding lighting effect to deliver immersive gaming ambiance and unique gaming experience. MSI Ambient Link in certain games is developed in partnership with the game publisher. Ubisoft and MSI developed one for Tom Clancys The Division 2 last year. Now, MSI and CAPCOM bring MSI Ambient Link function to MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE.
Built upon MSI's exclusive Mystic Light Sync, the Ambient Link features cutting-edge functions, a deeper connection to MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE. Hunting and battling with monsters in the game will trigger lighting effects such as using skills, weapons, and encounters in the game. Ambient Link creates realistic ambient lighting stimulated via in-game colour schemes that extend the games atmosphere to the gamers PC setup and gaming environment. MSI Ambient Link perfectly synchronizes MSI Mystic Light products as well as compatible lighting accessories such as the Nanoleaf light panels.
MSI Ambient Link is part of the Dragon Center app. Download MSI Ambient Link at https://www.msi.com/Landing/dragon-center-download
MSI Mystic Light Ambient Link Demo with Nanoleaf Lighting
Source: MSI.com (Press Release)