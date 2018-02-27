MSI and EKWB Presents MPG Z490 CARBON EK X Motherboard

MSI proudly announces its partnership with premium liquid cooling system company EK. Together, they will co-operate the new selection for the latest Intel Z490 motherboard for socket 1200 - MSI MPG Z490 CARBON EK X. The motherboard features an aesthetic monoblock with RGB lighting powered by MSI Mystic Light. The monoblock, custom-designed by EKWB, delivers aggressive cooling to the VRM and 10th generation Intel Core processor for sustainable maximum performance. The motherboard comes bundled with an EK Leak Tester Kit.
Furthermore, the MSI MPG Z490 CARBON EK X features the latest technologies including the latest Wi-Fi 6 solution with MU-MIMO and BSS colour technology, 2.5G LAN, and USB 3.2 ports with 20Gbps bandwidth support. The motherboard also packs a high-definition ALC1220 audio processor for immersive gaming audio.
"MSI and EK have worked closely for four years now. Always trying to push the limits, to set the bar higher Our first collaboration was a liquid-cooled GPU, Sea Hawk EK X. This time around, we have partnered up to bring a liquid-cooled gaming motherboard to the mainstream market and truly change the game," said Edvard König, Founder of EK.
It's a great and exciting moment for gamers seeking for extreme performance with elegant and exquisite design," said Ted Hung, Vice President of MSI's CND Department. We couldn't ask for a better opportunity than to partner with EK to co-launch the great combo product for gamers.
MSI MPG Z490 CARBON EK X Features
- Supports 10th Gen Intel Core / Pentium Celeron processors for LGA 1200 socket
- Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 4800(OC) MHz
- Ready 4 the Future: Support Lightning Gen 4 Solution for the future
- Enhanced Power Design: 12+1+1 Duet Rail Power System, 8+4 pin CPU power connectors, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost
- MSI Mystic Light: 16.8 million colors / 29 effects controlled in one click.
- M.2 Shield Frozr: Both M.2 slots with Shield Frozr to built for high-performance system and non-stop gaming experience
- Lightning USB 20G: Powered by ASmedia 3241
- USB 3.2 Gen2x2 controller, offering never before seen USB speeds up to 20Gb/s with USB Type-C
- AUDIO BOOST 4: Reward your ears with the studio-grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience
- 2.5G LAN with LAN Manager and Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX Solution: Upgraded network solution for professional and multimedia use
- Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation
Pricing
The MSI MPG Z490 CARBON EK X will be priced at US $399.99, now available for pre-order at the EK Webshop. Learn more about the MSI MPG Z490 CARBON EK X at MSI.com.
Sources: MSI, EKWB