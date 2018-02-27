MSI and EKWB Presents MPG Z490 CARBON EK X Motherboard

"MSI and EK have worked closely for four years now. Always trying to push the limits, to set the bar higher Our first collaboration was a liquid-cooled GPU, Sea Hawk EK X. This time around, we have partnered up to bring a liquid-cooled gaming motherboard to the mainstream market and truly change the game," said Edvard König, Founder of EK.



It's a great and exciting moment for gamers seeking for extreme performance with elegant and exquisite design," said Ted Hung, Vice President of MSI's CND Department. We couldn't ask for a better opportunity than to partner with EK to co-launch the great combo product for gamers.

- Supports 10th Gen Intel Core / Pentium Celeron processors for LGA 1200 socket- Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 4800(OC) MHz- Ready 4 the Future: Support Lightning Gen 4 Solution for the future- Enhanced Power Design: 12+1+1 Duet Rail Power System, 8+4 pin CPU power connectors, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost- MSI Mystic Light: 16.8 million colors / 29 effects controlled in one click.- M.2 Shield Frozr: Both M.2 slots with Shield Frozr to built for high-performance system and non-stop gaming experience- Lightning USB 20G: Powered by ASmedia 3241- USB 3.2 Gen2x2 controller, offering never before seen USB speeds up to 20Gb/s with USB Type-C- AUDIO BOOST 4: Reward your ears with the studio-grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience- 2.5G LAN with LAN Manager and Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX Solution: Upgraded network solution for professional and multimedia use- Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installationThe MSI MPG Z490 CARBON EK X will be priced at US $399.99, now available for pre-order at the EK Webshop . Learn more about the MSI MPG Z490 CARBON EK X at MSI.com