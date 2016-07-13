MSI Announces Global 2-Month Warranty Extension Due To COVID-19

Press Release
MSI acknowledges the disruption to all economic activities and everyday life caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. MSI remains committed to its mission of putting its customers first even with the concerns surrounding coronavirus across the globe. MSI wants to ensure its valued customers with its products and not to worry about it other than health and safety. With that in mind, MSI is offering a complimentary 2-month warranty extension on a wide selection of MSI products if you meet a few qualifying conditions.
Below is the list of eligibility conditions for the complimentary warranty extension:
1 - You own one or more of the following products (any model)
a. Desktop PCs
b. Motherboards
c. AIO Computers
d. PC Cabinets and Cases
e. Monitors
2 - You're enrolled in the MSI Rewards Program.
3 - Your products' warranties are due to lapse/expire within March 2020.
4 - You reside in one of the following 20 countries/regions most affected by COVID-19 (confirmed cases and deaths by country, as of 10th March 2020, data source: Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation global map):
South Korea, Italy, Germany, France, Japan, Spain, USA, Switzerland, Singapore, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Australia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, Belgium, Canada.
