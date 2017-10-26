MSI Announces MPG GF Series Power Supply Units

Key Features

- Supports the latest Nvidia graphics card- Fully modular cable design- Flat cable equipment- 10-year warranty- 80 Plus Gold certified for high efficiency- 100% all Japanese 105°C capacitor- Active PFC design- Industrial level protection with OVP,OCP,OPP,OTP, SCP,UVP- LLC Half Bridge Topology with DC-DC module designTo Learn More About the MPG GF Series, visit the following product pages below: