MSI Announces MPG GF Series Power Supply Units

MSI announces its first power supply products the MSI MPG GF Series PSUs. Available in 650W, 750W, and 850W models, the MPG GF Series supports the latest NVIDIA graphics cards and features a fully-modular cable design with flat cables for better cable management and ease of installation. The MSI MPG GF Series comes with up to three 8-pin connectors for VGA and two 8-pin connectors for CPU or two 8-pin connectors for VGA and a single 8-pin connector for CPU offering build flexibility.
The MSI MPG GF Series power supplies are 80PLUS Gold certified for efficiency and are built using 100% all-Japanese 105° capacitors that deliver superb reliability. MSI also covers the MPG GF Series with a 10-year limited warranty. The MPG GF Series offers a range of products that are versatile and reliable. With the help of other existing MSI products including PC cases, liquid coolers, and motherboards, our users can now enjoy a more mature and established MSI gaming ecosystem with the new addition of the MPG GF Series.
Key Features- Supports the latest Nvidia graphics card
- Fully modular cable design
- Flat cable equipment
- 10-year warranty
- 80 Plus Gold certified for high efficiency
- 100% all Japanese 105°C capacitor
- Active PFC design
- Industrial level protection with OVP,OCP,OPP,OTP, SCP,UVP
- LLC Half Bridge Topology with DC-DC module design
To Learn More About the MPG GF Series, visit the following product pages below:
MSI MPG A650GF
MSI MPG A750GF
MSI MPG A850GF