MSI Announces MPG GF Series Power Supply Units

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅27.08.2020 12:20:29
Press Release



MSI announces its first power supply products  the MSI MPG GF Series PSUs. Available in 650W, 750W, and 850W models, the MPG GF Series supports the latest NVIDIA graphics cards and features a fully-modular cable design with flat cables for better cable management and ease of installation. The MSI MPG GF Series comes with up to three 8-pin connectors for VGA and two 8-pin connectors for CPU or two 8-pin connectors for VGA and a single 8-pin connector for CPU offering build flexibility.



The MSI MPG GF Series power supplies are 80PLUS Gold certified for efficiency and are built using 100% all-Japanese 105° capacitors that deliver superb reliability. MSI also covers the MPG GF Series with a 10-year limited warranty. The MPG GF Series offers a range of products that are versatile and reliable. With the help of other existing MSI products including PC cases, liquid coolers, and motherboards, our users can now enjoy a more mature and established MSI gaming ecosystem with the new addition of the MPG GF Series.

Key Features

- Supports the latest Nvidia graphics card
- Fully modular cable design
- Flat cable equipment
- 10-year warranty
- 80 Plus Gold certified for high efficiency
- 100% all Japanese 105°C capacitor
- Active PFC design
- Industrial level protection with OVP,OCP,OPP,OTP, SCP,UVP
- LLC Half Bridge Topology with DC-DC module design

To Learn More About the MPG GF Series, visit the following product pages below:
MSI MPG A650GF
MSI MPG A750GF
MSI MPG A850GF

