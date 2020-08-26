MSI Announces New Console Mode in MSI App Player Android Emulator

MSI announces new Console Mode in the MSI App Player Android emulator. First announced in 2018, the MSI App Player is an Android emulator for Windows-based PCs developed in partnership with BlueStacks. Today, MSI announces a new innovative addition to the MSI App Player the Console Mode. Console Mode provides a console-like experience to PC with an intuitive design for mainstream wired or wireless controllers. The new UI also offers hotkey customization for hardcore mobile gamers to enhance the game win rates.
"To meet the needs of high-end mobile gamers, MSI teams up with BlueStacks to transform PC into the best mobile gaming device. With the new Console Mode function in MSI App Player, MSI's latest GAMING line-ups will provide mobile gamers better performance, larger display, more precise control, and gaming fun," said Sam Chern, MSI Marketing Vice President.
Enjoy Ultra High FPS in Playing Mobile Games
Due to hardware limitations, players mostly only have 60 FPS gaming experience on a mobile phone. MSI App Player offers a seamless gaming quality of up to 240FPS support between mobile and PC and more.
Play Mobile Games as Console with Controller
Playing mobile games on TV is not intuitive enough, distracting players to see the buttons on the phone screen. MSI App Players Console mode rather provides a native way to play with various controllers in the market, the best solution for playing mobile games in the living room.
Play Multiple Games at the Same Time
Run multiple games simultaneously with no confusion and compromise. It provides performance tuning through Multi-Instance Manager to better fit diverse circumstances in each instance.
Download the latest version of the MSI App Player at MSI.com.