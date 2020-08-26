MSI Announces New Console Mode in MSI App Player Android Emulator

"To meet the needs of high-end mobile gamers, MSI teams up with BlueStacks to transform PC into the best mobile gaming device. With the new Console Mode function in MSI App Player, MSI's latest GAMING line-ups will provide mobile gamers better performance, larger display, more precise control, and gaming fun," said Sam Chern, MSI Marketing Vice President.

Due to hardware limitations, players mostly only have 60 FPS gaming experience on a mobile phone. MSI App Player offers a seamless gaming quality of up to 240FPS support between mobile and PC and more.Playing mobile games on TV is not intuitive enough, distracting players to see the buttons on the phone screen. MSI App Players Console mode rather provides a native way to play with various controllers in the market, the best solution for playing mobile games in the living room.Run multiple games simultaneously with no confusion and compromise. It provides performance tuning through Multi-Instance Manager to better fit diverse circumstances in each instance.Download the latest version of the MSI App Player at MSI.com