MSI Announces Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 Graphics Cards

MSI Radeon RX 6800 GAMING TRIO Series

Key Features

The MSI Radeon RX 6800 GAMING TRIO Series graphics cards has been refreshed with a new look while maintaining the same great balance between performance, cooling, and low-noise that gamers have come to trust. Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card, illuminating colour in sync with the rest of the PC through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link, all controlled with the MSI Dragon Center software utility. The GAMING TRIO graphics card models come bundled with a GPU brace to provide support for the graphics card.A new fan design features pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system.Precision-machined for maximum contact over the GPU and to spread the heat along the full length of the heatsink for optimal cooling.A matte-finish backplate not only reinforces the graphics card but also provides passive cooling with the implementation of thermal pads.The MSI Radeon RX 6800 Series reference products are expected to be available starting 18th November, 2020, and the MSI Radeon RX 6800 GAMING TRIO Series are expected to be available starting 25th November, 2020.