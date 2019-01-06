MSI Announces Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 Graphics Cards

MSI proudly announces its Radeon RX 6800 Series graphics cards powered by the new AMD RDNA 2 architecture. The MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics card deliver exceptional performance, superb visual fidelity, and advanced features to power amazing 4K gaming experiences. Aside from reference models of the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800, MSI introduces the Radeon RX 6800 GAMING TRIO Series graphics cards featuring MSIs cooling advances and RGB lighting with MSI Mystic Light.
MSI Radeon RX 6800 GAMING TRIO Series
The MSI Radeon RX 6800 GAMING TRIO Series graphics cards has been refreshed with a new look while maintaining the same great balance between performance, cooling, and low-noise that gamers have come to trust. Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card, illuminating colour in sync with the rest of the PC through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link, all controlled with the MSI Dragon Center software utility. The GAMING TRIO graphics card models come bundled with a GPU brace to provide support for the graphics card.
Key FeaturesTorx Fan 4.0
A new fan design features pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system.
Core Pipes
Precision-machined for maximum contact over the GPU and to spread the heat along the full length of the heatsink for optimal cooling.
Graphene Composite Backplate
A matte-finish backplate not only reinforces the graphics card but also provides passive cooling with the implementation of thermal pads.
Quick Specs
MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT 16G
Boost: 2250MHz
Game: 2015MHz
Base: 1825MHz
Card Dimension: 267 x 120 x 50 mm
MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO 16G
Boost: 2285MHz
Game: 2045MHz
Base: 1850 MHz
Card Dimension: 267 x 120 x 50 mm
MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING TRIO 16G
Boost: 2250MHz
Game: 2015MHz
Base: 1825 MHz
Card Dimension: 324 x 141 x 55 mm
MSI Radeon RX 6800 16G
Boost: 2105MHz
Game: 1815MHz
Base: 1700 MHz
Card Dimension: 324 x 141 x 55 mm
MSI Radeon RX 6800 GAMING X TRIO 16G
Boost: 2155MHz
Game: 1925MHz
Base: 1775 MHz
Card Dimension: 324 x 141 x 55 mm
MSI Radeon RX 6800 GAMING TRIO 16G
Boost: 2105MHz /
Game: 1815MHz /
Base: 1700 MHz
Card Dimension: 324 x 141 x 55 mm
MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT 16G
Boost: 2250MHz
Game: 2015MHz
Base: 1825MHz
Card Dimension: 267 x 120 x 50 mm
MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO 16G
Boost: 2285MHz
Game: 2045MHz
Base: 1850 MHz
Card Dimension: 267 x 120 x 50 mm
MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING TRIO 16G
Boost: 2250MHz
Game: 2015MHz
Base: 1825 MHz
Card Dimension: 324 x 141 x 55 mm
MSI Radeon RX 6800 16G
Boost: 2105MHz
Game: 1815MHz
Base: 1700 MHz
Card Dimension: 324 x 141 x 55 mm
MSI Radeon RX 6800 GAMING X TRIO 16G
Boost: 2155MHz
Game: 1925MHz
Base: 1775 MHz
Card Dimension: 324 x 141 x 55 mm
MSI Radeon RX 6800 GAMING TRIO 16G
Boost: 2105MHz /
Game: 1815MHz /
Base: 1700 MHz
Card Dimension: 324 x 141 x 55 mm
Availability
The MSI Radeon RX 6800 Series reference products are expected to be available starting 18th November, 2020, and the MSI Radeon RX 6800 GAMING TRIO Series are expected to be available starting 25th November, 2020.
Source: MSI