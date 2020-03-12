MSI Announces Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO Graphics Cards

MSI is proud to officially announce the Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics cards, powered by the ground-breaking AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture. AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards provide new levels of performance, incredible visual fidelity, and advanced features to power amazing 4K gaming experiences.
The MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card has been refreshed with a new look while maintaining the same great balance between the performance, cooling and quiet operation that gamers demand. Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card, illuminating colour in sync with the rest of the PC through MSI Mystic Light and Ambient Link, all controlled with the Dragon Center software utility.
MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO FeaturesTorx Fan 4.0
A new fan design features pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system.
Core Pipes
Precision-machined for maximum contact over the GPU and to spread the heat along the full length of the heatsink for optimal cooling.
Metal Backplate
A matte-finish backplate not only reinforces the graphics card but also provides efficient passive cooling with the implementation of thermal pads.
Specifications
MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO 16G
Boost Clock: Up to 2340MHz
Game Clock: Up to 2105MHz
Memory: 16GB GDDR6
Memory Speed: 16 Gbps
Power Connectors: 8-pin x 3
Recommended PSU: 800W
Card Dimension: 324 x 141 x 55 mm
Card Weight: 1576g
Output: DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4) / HDMI x 1
MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING TRIO 16G
Boost Clock: Up to 2250MHz
Game Clock: Up to 2015MHz
Memory: 16GB GDDR6
Memory Speed: 16 Gbps
Power Connectors: 8-pin x 3
Recommended PSU: 800W
Card Dimension: 324 x 141 x 55 mm
Card Weight: 1576g
Output: DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4) / HDMI x 1
