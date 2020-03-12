MSI Announces Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO Graphics Cards

MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO Features

Specifications

MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO 16G

Boost Clock: Up to 2340MHz

Game Clock: Up to 2105MHz

Memory: 16GB GDDR6

Memory Speed: 16 Gbps

Power Connectors: 8-pin x 3

Recommended PSU: 800W

Card Dimension: 324 x 141 x 55 mm

Card Weight: 1576g

Output: DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4) / HDMI x 1



MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING TRIO 16G

Boost Clock: Up to 2250MHz

Game Clock: Up to 2015MHz

Memory: 16GB GDDR6

Memory Speed: 16 Gbps

Power Connectors: 8-pin x 3

Recommended PSU: 800W

Card Dimension: 324 x 141 x 55 mm

Card Weight: 1576g

Output: DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4) / HDMI x 1

A new fan design features pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system.Precision-machined for maximum contact over the GPU and to spread the heat along the full length of the heatsink for optimal cooling.A matte-finish backplate not only reinforces the graphics card but also provides efficient passive cooling with the implementation of thermal pads.Visit the product page links below to learn more.