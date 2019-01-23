MSI Announces Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Cards

MSI is proud to officially announce its Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards, powered by the ground-breaking AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture. MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards provide new levels of performance, incredible visual fidelity, and advanced features to power amazing 4K gaming experiences.
AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture at the core of the MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card is designed to deliver the optimal combination of performance and efficiency. AMD RDNA 2 features a breakthrough high-speed design and enhanced power efficiency, designed to deliver higher performance with lower power consumption, and a new cache hierarchy designed to minimize data movement, latency, and power usage. In addition, support for DirectX 12 Ultimate offers a powerful blend of raytracing, compute, and rasterized effects to elevate games to a new level of realism.
Radeon RX 6900 XT FeaturesAMD Infinity Cache
A high-performance, last-level data cache suitable for 4K and 1440p gaming with the highest level of detail enabled. 128 MB of on-die cache dramatically reduces latency1 and power consumption, delivering higher overall gaming performance compared to traditional architectural designs.
AMD Smart Access Memory
An exclusive feature of systems with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors, AMD B550 and X570 motherboards and Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards. It gives AMD Ryzen processors greater access to the high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory to help accelerate CPU processing and provide an increase in gaming performance.
DirectX Raytracing (DXR)
Adding a high performance, fixed-function Ray Accelerator engine to each compute unit, AMD RDNA 2-based graphics cards are optimized to deliver real-time lighting, shadow and reflection realism with DXR. When paired with AMD FidelityFX, which enables hybrid rendering, developers can combine rasterized and ray-traced effects to ensure an optimal combination of image quality and performance.
AMD Radeon Anti-Lag
The technology is the ultimate tool and a must-have feature for gamers and esports players. Radeon Anti-Lag significantly decreases input-to-display response times and offers a competitive edge in gameplay.
Radeon Boost
The technology delivers a performance increase during fast-motion gaming scenarios by dynamically reducing image resolution, increasing framerates and fluidity, as well as bolstering responsiveness with little to no perceptible change in image quality.
MSI Afterburner
MSI Afterburner is the world's most recognized and widely used graphics card overclocking software. It gives gamers full control of their graphics card and enables them to monitor key system metrics in real-time. Afterburner provides a free performance boost for a smooth in-game experience thanks to higher FPS. The latest version of Afterburner will support the new Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards.
MSI Dragon Center
Dragon Center unifies all MSI software for components, desktops, laptops, and peripherals within a brand-new software platform. Gamers can customize graphics card performance in the software, such as with Gaming Mode that instantly optimizes the hardware for the best gaming experience, including SSD, monitor, and network settings. This budding new software platform will continue to improve and evolve with more exclusive functions and benefits for MSI users.
Availability
The MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card is expected to be available starting the 8th of December 2020.
Specifications
Model: MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT 16G
Interface: PCI Express Gen 4
Cores: 5120 Units
Core Clocks: Boost: 2250MHz / Game: 2015MHz / Base: 1825MHz
Memory Speed: 16 Gbps
Memory: 16GB GDDR6
Memory Bus: 256-bit
Output: DisplayPort x2 (v1.4) / HDMI 2.1 x1 / USB Type-C x1
Recommended PSU: 850W
Power Connectors: 8-pin 2x
Card Dimension: 267 x 120 x 50mm
Weight: 1520g (card) / 2030g (package)
