MSI Announces Thrilling New Partnership with SEGA for TOTAL WAR: PHARAOH

Total War: PHARAOH - Unveiling a World of Strategy and Empires

MPG GUNGNIR 300R AIRFLOW MSI x Total War: PHARAOH Limited Edition



Embark on a strategic voyage through ancient Egypt with Total War: PHARAOH, a captivating historical game. Immerse yourself in stunning graphics, captivating gameplay, and a rich setting that promises to transport gamers to the world of ancient civilizations and strategic warfare. Manage vast armies, engage in diplomacy, and build empires as you strive for victory in this gripping strategy game.As part of this remarkable collaboration, MSI recommends the premium gaming monitors and Powered by MSI PCs to accompany the release of Total War: PHARAOH. These elements will elevate users' gaming experience, offering breathtaking visuals and smooth gameplay, ensuring that players can fully immerse themselves in the world of ancient Egypt.MSI introduces an innovative user experience designed for our devoted MSI enthusiasts. You now have the ability to personalize your rigs according to your preferences. By amalgamating the finest offerings from the MSI GAMING series, you'll unleash unparalleled gaming potency. With an expanded array of choices and heightened flexibility, everyone can be an expert of POWERED BY MSI.Now with the purchase of MSI MPG GUNGNIR 300 series, users will have the opportunity to redeem a Total War: PHARAOH game code on MSI's official website and completing the specified actions gives you the chance to participate in the lucky draw event to win a special edition of MPG GUNGNIR 300R AIRFLOW.