MSI Announces Upgraded MPG Trident AS and MPG Trident A Gaming PCs

Following the release of the MSI MEG Trident X gaming desktop, MSI proudly announced the release of the latest MSI MPG Trident AS and MSI MPG Trident A gaming desktops. The MPG Trident AS and MPG Trident A sports a compact 10L volume chassis which comes at a smaller footprint compared to traditional gaming desktops. Both models are equipped with the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor with B460 chipset platform and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics cards offering unparalleled gaming experience in a small size.
The MSI MPG Trident AS and MSI MPG Trident A gaming desktops come with upgradeable components. Both gaming PCs have a removable side panel for quick access to the upgradeable components for easy upgrades as well as troubleshooting. Both come with 2.5G LAN and the latest Wi-Fi 6 networking solution. Both the MSI MPG Trident AS and MSI MPG Trident A gaming desktops also sport RGB illumination powered by MSI Mystic Light.
MSI MPG Trident AS
Operating System: Windows 10 Home
Processor: Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor
Chipset: Intel B460
Storage: 2x M.2 2280 SSD (1xSATA/PCIe Combo, 1x PCIe) / 2 x 2.5" HDD / SSD
Graphics: Up to MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB GDDR6
Front I/O: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C / 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A / 1x USB 2.0 Type A / 1x Mic-in / 1x Headphone-out
Rear I/O: 5x Audio jacks / 1x Optical S/PDIF out / 1x RJ45 (2.5 LAN) / 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A / 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C / 1x DP out (1.2) / 1x HDMI out (1.4) / 2x USB 2.0
Wireless LAN: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
Dimension (WxDxH): 129.74 x 382.73 x 396.39 mm
Net Weight: 6.55 Kg
MSI MPG Trident A
Operating System: Windows 10 Home
Processor: Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor
Chipset: Intel B460
Storage: 2x M.2 2280 SSD (1xSATA/PCIe Combo, 1x PCIe) / 2 x 2.5" HDD / SSD
Graphics: Up to MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB GDDR6
Front I/O: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C / 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A / 1x USB 2.0 Type A / 1x Mic-in / 1x Headphone-out
Rear I/O: 5x Audio jacks / 1x Optical S/PDIF out / 1x RJ45 (2.5 LAN) / 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A / 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C / 1x DP out (1.2) / 1x HDMI out (1.4) / 2x USB 2.0
Wireless LAN: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
Dimension (WxDxH): 129.74 x 382.73 x 396.39 mm
Net Weight: 6.55 Kg
For more information about MSI MPG Trident AS and MSI MPG Trident A gaming PCs, please visit the product pages below:
MSI MPG Trident AS (10th Generation)
MSI MPG Trident A (10th Generation)