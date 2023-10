MSI Announces Z790 MAX Series Motherboards for 14th Gen Intel Core Processors

MSI Z790 MAX Product Features



BIOS Update for 600 and 700 Series Motherboards To Support the 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs

To prepare for the new Intel® Core™ 14th gen processors, previous MSI’s 600 & 700 Series motherboard’s BIOS will be ready to download at launch. To learn more, please visit the links below.

MSI 600 Series Motherboards

Intel® Core™ 14th gen processors are still built on their “Intel® 7” Hybrid Architecture Process Technology but for the first time on the Intel® Core™ 14th gen processors, the highest performance i9-14900K processors can hit up to 6GHz thanks to Intel®’s Thermal Velocity Boost. This CPU refresh also focuses on the Intel® Core™ i7-14700K as it increases an additional 4 E-Cores that will help increase certain multithread workloads as well as an increase in L3 Cache across all processors. On launch, there will be six models available, which are the Intel® Core™ i9-14900K, i9-14900KF, i7-14700K, i7-14700KF, i5-14600K and i5-14600KF.MSI’s Z790 MAX Series motherboards brings Wi-Fi 7. Wi-Fi 7 doubles the wireless networking speed compared to Wi-Fi 6E. It can boost its theoretical speeds to 5.8 Gbps and double the bandwidth from 160 MHz to 320 MHz, which will enable devices with Wi-Fi 7 to simultaneously send and receive data on different wireless channels without any bottlenecks. Wi-Fi 7 improves the QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation) from 1024-QAM to 4096-QAM to help boost peak transmission rate and increase its network capacity. All MSI Z790 MAX Series motherboards embrace the highest Wi-Fi 7 standards that will provide users with a true wireless connectivity experience without any compromises.With M.2 SSDs getting more widely adopted, all MSI Z790 MAX Gaming motherboards will now come with full support for Gen5 M.2 and PCIe slot speeds. Having such fast and blazing speeds, cooling the M.2 SSD is just as crucial as on high-end motherboards like MEG Z790 GODLIKE MAX and ACE MAX both have MSI’s patented Screwless with Magnetic M.2 Shield Frozr. The rest of the gaming model will still feature MSI’s patented Screwless M.2 Shield Frozr and EZ M.2 clip for ease of installation.There is also an all-new USB 4.0 PD100W Expansion Card that was introduced during COMPUTEX 2023 and it will be available at end of October as a bundle for MPG Z790 CARBON MAX WIFI. The USB 4.0 PD100W Expansion Card uses a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, offering two USB 4.0 ports and two DP 1.4 ports. The USB 4.0 not only provides high-speed connectivity at up to 40Gbps but also supports a maximum of 100W of Power Delivery with compatible devices.While MSI did not reveal information regarding pricing and availability, some of the MSI Z790 MAX Series motherboards have been listed on the Amazon MSI Store with the following prices below.MSI MPG Z790 EDGE TI MAX WIFI: $389.99 on Amazon MSI MAG Z790 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI: $342.23 on Amazon MSI PRO Z790-A MAX WIFI: $259.99 on Amazon Watch the MSI Insider's Presentation of the MSI Z790 MAX Series motherboards.