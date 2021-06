MSI B550 Cashback Combo Deals 2021: Red Team, Gamer's Dream Promotion

Time to upgrade your motherboard to an MSI B550 gaming motherboard with an AMD B550 chipset. MSI B550 motherboards featuring PCIe Gen4 and M.2 Shield Frozr, offer incredible network solutions including 2.5G LAN to provide a more efficient data transfer speed and Wi-Fi 6 to offer the latest wireless connection with up to 2.4Gbps.Apart from upgrading the motherboard, MSI MPG CORELIQUID K360 is the key to maximize performance. Stacked with powerful features, MSI MPG CORELIQUID K360 comes with Asetek 7th Gen Pump designed and makes use of TORX FAN 3.0 to provide heat dissipation to the power solutions. And is also capable of displaying a wide range of information and graphics on the pump cap with a 2.4” LCD.MEG B550 UNIFY: € 20MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI: € 15MPG B550 GAMING EDGE WIFI: € 15MPG B550 GAMING PLUS: € 15MPG B550I GAMING EDGE WIFI: € 15MPG B550I GAMING EDGE MAX WIFI: € 15MAG B550 TOMAHAWK: € 10MAG B550 TORPEDO: € 10MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI: € 10MAG B550M MORTAR: € 10MAG B550M BAZOOKA: € 10MAG B550M VECTOR WIFI: € 10MPG CORELIQUID K240: € 20MPG CORELIQUID K360: € 20MAG CORELIQUID 360R: € 20MAG CORELIQUID 280R: € 20MAG CORELIQUID 240R: € 10Germany, Austria, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Ireland, Turkey, Poland, Spain, Portugal, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Italy, Russia.To learn more and participate, visit the MSI Red Team, Gamer’s Dream promotion page here