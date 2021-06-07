MSI B550 Cashback Combo Deals 2021: Red Team, Gamer's Dream Promotion

Press Release
The MSI Red Team, Gamers Dream promotion is now live, offering combo cashback deal for certain products including selected MSI B550 motherboards, liquid cooler, or a combo of a motherboard and liquid cooler. For every purchase of eligible products, you will get a bonus cashback prize of up to 50 EUR and Steam Code up to 40 USD when adding reviews and ratings on the purchased product page.
The Red Team, Gamers Dream promotion runs from June 7th, 2021 (00:01 local time), and continues till June 30th, 2021(23:59 local time).
Time to upgrade your motherboard to an MSI B550 gaming motherboard with an AMD B550 chipset. MSI B550 motherboards featuring PCIe Gen4 and M.2 Shield Frozr, offer incredible network solutions including 2.5G LAN to provide a more efficient data transfer speed and Wi-Fi 6 to offer the latest wireless connection with up to 2.4Gbps.
Apart from upgrading the motherboard, MSI MPG CORELIQUID K360 is the key to maximize performance. Stacked with powerful features, MSI MPG CORELIQUID K360 comes with Asetek 7th Gen Pump designed and makes use of TORX FAN 3.0 to provide heat dissipation to the power solutions. And is also capable of displaying a wide range of information and graphics on the pump cap with a 2.4 LCD.
Eligible Motherboards and Cashback
MEG B550 UNIFY: 20
MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI: 15
MPG B550 GAMING EDGE WIFI: 15
MPG B550 GAMING PLUS: 15
MPG B550I GAMING EDGE WIFI: 15
MPG B550I GAMING EDGE MAX WIFI: 15
MAG B550 TOMAHAWK: 10
MAG B550 TORPEDO: 10
MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI: 10
MAG B550M MORTAR: 10
MAG B550M BAZOOKA: 10
MAG B550M VECTOR WIFI: 10
Eligible Liquid Coolers and Cashback
MPG CORELIQUID K240: 20
MPG CORELIQUID K360: 20
MAG CORELIQUID 360R: 20
MAG CORELIQUID 280R: 20
MAG CORELIQUID 240R: 10
Eligible Regions for Cashback
Germany, Austria, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Ireland, Turkey, Poland, Spain, Portugal, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Italy, Russia.
To learn more and participate, visit the MSI Red Team, Gamers Dream promotion page here.
