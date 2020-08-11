MSI B550 Motherboard Promotion Live In The UK

Component manufacturer MSI are keen to transition you to AMD's newest B550 motherboard platform this summer, and to tempt the money out of your wallets are partnering with UK retailers to offer savings on a range of models. Whether it be the mainstream B550M PRO-VHD WIFI or enthusiast-class MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI (or many in between), there should be plenty here to suit your needs and plan ahead for the next generation of Ryzen processors.
We have already mentioned the B550M PRO-VHD WIFI, an mATX design that features on-board 802.11ac Wifi, and you can now pick it up with more than £25 off its £139.99 MSRP. Other models which are more gaming oriented, including the B550 BAZOOKA and MORTAR mATX boards, range between £15 and £20 less than the typical asking price, which can be enough to push another component up a tier if you're planning around a budget.
SCAN.co.uk, Overclockers.co.uk, Ebuyer.com, CCLOnline.com, Box.co.uk and Novatech.co.uk are all participating in this promotion for B550 motherboards. Not all models are available at all retailers however; you can use the following chart as a guide to participation and price.
If you do choose an MSI motherboard in a higher tier than the B550M PRO-VHD WIFI you could also be eligible for MSI's B550 Steam Code Promotion. To qualify for up to a £50 Steam Voucher you need to pair the motherboard purchase with a new AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen CPU. Purchase an MSI MAG CORELIQUID 240R alongside the motherboard and CPU and you could bump that voucher up to £77. Push even further - by grabbing the MSI MAG CORELIQUID 360R and one of two MSI cases - and you could pick up a Steam Voucher worth up to £90.
MSI's MAG CORELIQUID series CPU coolers
A breakdown of the qualifying products in MSI's Stop Struggling, Start Evolving B550 Steam Code Promotion is available here. Be aware that Novatech specifically is not participating in this promotion.
As tempting as these offers may be, there is a catch. The sale on motherboards is scheduled to end this Friday (August 14th), requiring some swift decision-making. The Steam Code promotion is in place until the end of August, but with relatively strict terms imposed on redemption.
For more information on these and other MSI components visit MSI UK.