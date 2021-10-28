MSI Brings Out Latest Z690 Motherboards

MSI brings out the latest Intel Z690 motherboards for the 12th generation Intel Core processors featuring support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory. Introduced during the The Next Playground live stream presentation, MSIs line-up consists of the MEG, MPG, MAG, and PRO series models. The newest core processors need mighty power phases. The MSI Z690 Gaming Series motherboards have at least 16 DrMOS with Duet Rail Power System and dual 8-pin CPU connectors. Furthermore, the MSI Z690 Series motherboards have Server Grade PCB with 2oz thickened copper, which allows for higher transfer speed.
For connectivity, the MSI Z690 motherboards have 2.5GbE ports as standard and the latest Wi-Fi 6E networking solution on select models. For storage, the motherboards have at least four M.2 Gen4x4 slots. All MSI Z690 motherboards support TPM 2.0 and are Windows 11-ready. The majority of the motherboard comes in a more neutral shade and use RGB lighting powered by MSI Mystic Light for colour customization.
MSI MEG Z690 Series
The MSI Z690 MEG Series has direct 19 VRM phases with 105A SPS. They are covered in All Aluminium Design so that heat can dissipate effectively to maintain remarkable performance. Whats more, the larger backplate helps dissipate heat, supports memory slots, and protects the PCB. The MEG Series motherboards are equipped with up to 5 onboard M.2 slots including a maximum of 4 M.2 Gen4 x4 and 2 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, which offer hardcore users the best experience.
If you are looking for dual PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, dual 2.5G LAN, and dual front Type-C 20G, the MEG Z690 ACE is undoubtedly your ideal choice. You can choose from the all-golden ACE. The MEG Z690 ACE has its mystery-black surface decorated with 24K Gold rather than having RGB lights. It will shine as bright as your victory in games. MSI is yet to reveal the MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard and says it is still under development.
MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE (TBA)
MSI MEG Z690 ACE
MSI MEG Z690 UNIFY
MSI MEG Z690 UNIFY-X
MSI MPG Z690 Series
The MSI Z690 MPG Series enjoys extraordinary upgrades for the new platform. The MPG Z690 CARBON WIFI and the MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI feature 2 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and 5 onboard M.2 slots including 4 M.2 Gen4 x4. Moreover, both have direct 18 VRM phases with 75A SPS and the MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI has direct 16 VRM phases with 75A SPS. No matter what you choose, you will be satisfied.
The first one to catch your attention in the MPG line-up is probably the MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI. The MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI features a silver-white colour scheme for the first time. The silver-white covers match with the black PCB, giving your PC build a unique and special look.
MSI MPG Z690 CARBON WIFI
MSI MPG Z690 CARBON EK X
MSI MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI
MSI MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI DDR4
MSI Z690 MAG Series
The MSI Z690 MAG's distinctive arsenal pattern is sure to impress. The brand-new design was inspired by military structures. The MAG Z690 TORPEDO keeps the pacific blue colour scheme, which is well-received by our fans. The MAG Series is made for success.
In addition to the designs, the MAG Series has outstanding specifications. The MAG Z690 TOMAHAWK WIFI and the MAG Z690 TORPEDO are upgraded to have 16 Duet Rail Power System with 70A SPS. With 1 PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and 3 M.2 Gen4 x4 slots, you can enjoy games thoroughly.
MAG Z690 TOMAHAWK WIFI
MAG Z690 TOMAHAWK WIFI DDR4
MAG Z690 TORPEDO
MSI Z690 PRO Series
The PRO Series might be popular for enterprises and creators. With 14 Duet Rail Power System and dual 8-pin CPU connectors, the PRO Z690-A and the PRO Z690-A WIFI will assist with completing your tasks. The PRO Series is also equipped with 1 PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and 4 onboard M.2 slots, which can improve your work efficiency. The linear design matches your office or studio in every possible way for a more unified look.
PRO Z690-A WIFI
PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4
PRO Z690-A
PRO Z690-A DDR4
Suggested Retail Price
MSI MEG Z690 ACE: US$699
MSI MEG Z690 UNIFY: US$589
MSI MEG Z690 UNIFY-X: US$619
MSI MPG Z690 CARBON WIFI: US$469
MSI MPG Z690 CARBON EK X: TBA
MSI MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI: US$429
MSI MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI: US$349
MSI MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI DDR4: US$329
MAG Z690 TOMAHAWK WIFI: US$309
MAG Z690 TOMAHAWK WIFI DDR4: US$299
MAG Z690 TORPEDO: US$289
PRO Z690-A WIFI: US$249
PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4: US$229
PRO Z690-A: US$229
PRO Z690-A DDR4: US$209
PRO Z690-P DDR4: US$196
