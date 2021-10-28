MSI Brings Out Latest Z690 Motherboards

MSI MEG Z690 Series

MSI MPG Z690 Series

MSI Z690 MAG Series

MSI Z690 PRO Series

Suggested Retail Price

MSI MEG Z690 ACE: US$699

MSI MEG Z690 UNIFY: US$589

MSI MEG Z690 UNIFY-X: US$619

MSI MPG Z690 CARBON WIFI: US$469

MSI MPG Z690 CARBON EK X: TBA

MSI MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI: US$429

MSI MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI: US$349

MSI MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI DDR4: US$329

MAG Z690 TOMAHAWK WIFI: US$309

MAG Z690 TOMAHAWK WIFI DDR4: US$299

MAG Z690 TORPEDO: US$289

PRO Z690-A WIFI: US$249

PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4: US$229

PRO Z690-A: US$229

PRO Z690-A DDR4: US$209

PRO Z690-P DDR4: US$196

The MSI Z690 MEG Series has direct 19 VRM phases with 105A SPS. They are covered in All Aluminium Design so that heat can dissipate effectively to maintain remarkable performance. Whats more, the larger backplate helps dissipate heat, supports memory slots, and protects the PCB. The MEG Series motherboards are equipped with up to 5 onboard M.2 slots including a maximum of 4 M.2 Gen4 x4 and 2 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, which offer hardcore users the best experience.If you are looking for dual PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, dual 2.5G LAN, and dual front Type-C 20G, the MEG Z690 ACE is undoubtedly your ideal choice. You can choose from the all-golden ACE. The MEG Z690 ACE has its mystery-black surface decorated with 24K Gold rather than having RGB lights. It will shine as bright as your victory in games. MSI is yet to reveal the MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard and says it is still under development.MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE (TBA)The MSI Z690 MPG Series enjoys extraordinary upgrades for the new platform. The MPG Z690 CARBON WIFI and the MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI feature 2 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and 5 onboard M.2 slots including 4 M.2 Gen4 x4. Moreover, both have direct 18 VRM phases with 75A SPS and the MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI has direct 16 VRM phases with 75A SPS. No matter what you choose, you will be satisfied.The first one to catch your attention in the MPG line-up is probably the MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI. The MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI features a silver-white colour scheme for the first time. The silver-white covers match with the black PCB, giving your PC build a unique and special look.The MSI Z690 MAG's distinctive arsenal pattern is sure to impress. The brand-new design was inspired by military structures. The MAG Z690 TORPEDO keeps the pacific blue colour scheme, which is well-received by our fans. The MAG Series is made for success.In addition to the designs, the MAG Series has outstanding specifications. The MAG Z690 TOMAHAWK WIFI and the MAG Z690 TORPEDO are upgraded to have 16 Duet Rail Power System with 70A SPS. With 1 PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and 3 M.2 Gen4 x4 slots, you can enjoy games thoroughly.The PRO Series might be popular for enterprises and creators. With 14 Duet Rail Power System and dual 8-pin CPU connectors, the PRO Z690-A and the PRO Z690-A WIFI will assist with completing your tasks. The PRO Series is also equipped with 1 PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and 4 onboard M.2 slots, which can improve your work efficiency. The linear design matches your office or studio in every possible way for a more unified look.