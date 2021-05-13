MSI Calls Out Fake MSI Afterburner Website

MSI calls out a suspicious website disguised as a download site for the MSI Afterburner software. MSI became aware of the odd domain name and quickly warns unsuspecting browsers to stay away from the website. The website itself seems to contain malware. The suspicious website domain is afterburner.msi.space. MSI has no relation with this website or its domain.
The fraudulent website imitates MSIs official webpage appearance and design, and offers downloads for MSIs Afterburner. This webpage is hosting software that may contain virus, trojan, keylogger, or other types of malicious program that has been disguised to look like MSI Afterburner. DO NOT DOWNLOAD ANY SOFTWARE FROM THIS WEBSITE. Best not to visit the website at all.
Download MSI Afterburner at MSI.comMSIs official Afterburner website is not compromised and is safe to use. The Afterburner Software download link is currently closed due to routine maintenance. The software will be downloadable soon and you can find the latest version of Afterburner at https://www.msi.com/Landing/afterburner/graphics-cards.
MSI condemns the infringement on their proprietary rights and the damage it has caused to MSIs reputation. Necessary actions to remove the malicious imposter website are underway.
About MSI Afterburner
MSI Afterburner is the most used graphics card software in the world. Its reliable overclocking tools provide access to numerous settings for graphics cards both from MSI and other manufacturers while being free to use.
Learn more about MSI afterburner at MSI.com.