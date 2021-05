MSI Calls Out Fake MSI Afterburner Website

afterburner.msi.space

Download MSI Afterburner at MSI.com

MSIís official Afterburner website is not compromised and is safe to use. The Afterburner Software download link is currently closed due to routine maintenance. The software will be downloadable soon and you can find the latest version of Afterburner at https://www.msi.com/Landing/afterburner/graphics-cards. MSI condemns the infringement on their proprietary rights and the damage it has caused to MSIís reputation. Necessary actions to remove the malicious imposter website are underway.MSI Afterburner is the most used graphics card software in the world. Its reliable overclocking tools provide access to numerous settings for graphics cards both from MSI and other manufacturers while being free to use.Learn more about MSI afterburner at MSI.com