MSI Celebrates 3 Million Monitors Sold and Releases Limited Edition Optix Monitor

It has been only 3 years since MSI entered the gaming monitor market launching its first gaming monitor, Optix G27X, in 2016. Since then, MSI was able to sell 3 million monitors within the 3-year period. MSI partnered with world-renowned brands including Samsung, AMD, SteelSeries, and Microsoft to deliver the best and latest technological features to the gaming monitors. Below are MSIs gaming monitor milestones since the first gaming monitor launched in 2016.
Limited Edition MSI Optix Monitor
At this historic moment, MSI would like to thank all its engineers and staff, its partners, and of course, gamers, without whom this milestone wouldnt have been possible. To take this celebration to the next level, its painting the town red with a special edition MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD Gaming Monitor that features a gorgeous all-red look.
The Limited Edition Optix MAG274QRF-QD Gaming Monitor still boasts all the specifications and features that make it so very popular among gamers.
