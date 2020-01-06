MSI CES 2020 Roundup - Innovation Award Honours Winners

MSI joins CES 2020 showcasing its latest products, some of which won the CES innovation award honours across several categories. Here are some of MSIs award-winning new products below including the MSI Optix MEG381CQR Smart Gaming Monitor, Optix MAG161 Portable Gaming Monitor and the new MEG Agis Ti5 gaming desktop.
MSI Optix MEG381CQR Smart Gaming Monitor
MSI takes a CES Innovation Honour award for the Optix MEG381CQR Smart Gaming Monitor, a 38 curved IPS display with an ultra-wide 21:9 3840x1600 resolution. The Optix MEG381CQR Smart Gaming Monitor comes equipped with the latest MSI HMI (Human Machine Interface) technology an interface that allows machines and humans to interact. The sports a second built-in OLED display for monitoring statuses of your gaming computer to stats in gaming from health bars to weather. The Optix MEG381CQR features an innovative control dial for easy control and customization of the monitor. Lastly, the Optix MEG381CQR comes with five integrated RGB lighting zones with MSI Mystic Light Sync.
MSI Optix MAG161 Portable Gaming Monitor
MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 Gaming Desktop
MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 Specifications
CPU: Up to latest Intel Core i9 Processor
Graphics: Up to MSI GeForce RTXTM 2080Ti 11GB GDDR6
Memory: 4x DDR4 2666MHz U-DIMMs, up to 128GB
Storage: 3x M.2 SSD, 2x 2.5 drives, 1x 3.5 HDD drive
Networking:
- Intel I225V 2.5G LAN controller
- Intel I219V 1G LAN controller
- Intel AX201 (WiFi 6)
PSU: 650W 80 Plus (SFX)
The MSI Prestige P100 workstation desktop introduced last year also won the CES Innovation Honor Category. The Prestige P100 sports a 9th generation Intel Core i9-9900K processor with GeForce RTX 2080Ti graphics guaranteeing a snappy performance for content creation.
All of the award-winning products are showcased at the MSI booth at CES 2020. MSI will also be demonstrating other new gaming monitors, new gaming cases and peripherals at the MSI booth.