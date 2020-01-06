MSI CES 2020 Roundup - Innovation Award Honours Winners

MSI joins CES 2020 showcasing its latest products, some of which won the CES innovation award honours across several categories. Here are some of MSIs award-winning new products below including the MSI Optix MEG381CQR Smart Gaming Monitor, Optix MAG161 Portable Gaming Monitor and the new MEG Agis Ti5 gaming desktop.

MSI Optix MEG381CQR Smart Gaming Monitor


MSI takes a CES Innovation Honour award for the Optix MEG381CQR Smart Gaming Monitor, a 38 curved IPS display with an ultra-wide 21:9 3840x1600 resolution. The Optix MEG381CQR Smart Gaming Monitor comes equipped with the latest MSI HMI (Human Machine Interface) technology  an interface that allows machines and humans to interact. The sports a second built-in OLED display for monitoring statuses of your gaming computer to stats in gaming from health bars to weather. The Optix MEG381CQR features an innovative control dial for easy control and customization of the monitor. Lastly, the Optix MEG381CQR comes with five integrated RGB lighting zones with MSI Mystic Light Sync.

MSI Optix MAG161 Portable Gaming Monitor

The MSI Optix MAG161 is a 15.6 slim portable gaming monitor featuring an IPS display panel with a 240Hz native refresh rate at Full HD resolution. The Optix MAG161 comes with FreeSync support for stutter-free gaming. The Optix MAG161 is just 5mm thick and supports HDMI and USB-C video inputs supporting a wide range of gaming devices from gaming laptops to NUCs.

MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 Gaming Desktop

The new MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 gaming desktop is a true showpiece to any gaming setup with its front OLED panel for a wide variety of functions, MSI Mystic Light RGB lighting, and newly designed stand for a smaller footprint on your desk. The MEG Aegis Ti5 is MSIs first 5G-capable desktop and comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The MEG Aegis Ti5 comes with top-of-the-line components including the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors and MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics.

MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 Specifications
CPU: Up to latest Intel Core i9 Processor
Graphics: Up to MSI GeForce RTXTM 2080Ti 11GB GDDR6
Memory: 4x DDR4 2666MHz U-DIMMs, up to 128GB
Storage: 3x M.2 SSD, 2x 2.5 drives, 1x 3.5 HDD drive
Networking:
- Intel I225V 2.5G LAN controller
- Intel I219V 1G LAN controller
- Intel AX201 (WiFi 6)
PSU: 650W 80 Plus (SFX)




The MSI Prestige P100 workstation desktop introduced last year also won the CES Innovation Honor Category. The Prestige P100 sports a 9th generation Intel Core i9-9900K processor with GeForce RTX 2080Ti graphics guaranteeing a snappy performance for content creation.

All of the award-winning products are showcased at the MSI booth at CES 2020. MSI will also be demonstrating other new gaming monitors, new gaming cases and peripherals at the MSI booth.

