MSI CORELIQUID Series Free LGA 1700 Upgrade Kits Coming Soon

MSI will be providing free LGA 1700 upgrade kits for users of the MSI CORELIQUID Series all-in-one liquid coolers assuring users compatibility to Intels next-generation processors. Users looking forward to upgrading to the next generation Intel Alder Lake CPUs can continue using their existing MSI CORELIQUID cooler without issues. MSI will be providing the free LGA 1700 upgrade kit to the MEG CORELIQUID S Series, MPG CORELIQUID K Series, and MAG CORELIQUID Series models.
All MSI liquid coolers will support Intels LGA 1700 socket. Among them, MEG CORELIQUID S Series, MAG CORELIQUID C Series, and MAG CORELIQUID P Series will have the socket already prepared in the box. If you have already purchased the MPG CORELIQUID K Series and MAG CORELIQUID R Series, you can go through the following process to attain the new brackets.
MSI MAG CORELIQUID R and MPG CORELIQUID K Series Upgrade Kit
MSI will be opening the application for free mounting kits on November 4, 2021, up until March 30, 2022. To learn more and apply for the free LGA 1700 upgrade kit, please visit MSI.com.