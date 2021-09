MSI CORELIQUID Series Free LGA 1700 Upgrade Kits Coming Soon

Intel LGA 1700 Mounting Kit Intel LGA 1700 Mounting Kit

All MSI liquid coolers will support Intelís LGA 1700 socket. Among them, MEG CORELIQUID S Series, MAG CORELIQUID C Series, and MAG CORELIQUID P Series will have the socket already prepared in the box. If you have already purchased the MPG CORELIQUID K Series and MAG CORELIQUID R Series, you can go through the following process to attain the new brackets.MSI will be opening the application for free mounting kits on November 4, 2021, up until March 30, 2022. To learn more and apply for the free LGA 1700 upgrade kit, please visit MSI.com