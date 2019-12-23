MSI Creator 17 Laptop with Mini LED Screen To Debut at CES 2020

Mini LED Technology

Pioneering Innovations of the MSI Creator 17

Mini LED is a game-changing technology that has the potential to be used on all electronic displays. It has a simpler structure with better performance, combining all the strengths of other display technologies. Until now, Mini LED has only been used in TVs, but with leading global display manufacturers shifting production focus to Mini LED is it becomes a standard with laptops, smartphones, and other devices. For creators who want outstanding image quality with great 4K HDR performance and superb brightness, MSIs Creator 17 with Mini LED display offers the best visuals.Aside from the Mini LED display, the MSI Creator 17 will be equipped with the latest generation CPU and GPU to deliver superb processing power for content creation. It will also be the first to pack a USB Type-C port with support for 8K resolution to an external display. The Creator 17 will also come with the worlds fastest UHS-III SD card reader offering speeds of up to 624MB/s along with a Thunderbolt port that supports up to 27W (9V/3A) current output for mobile charging.