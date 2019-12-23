MSI Creator 17 Laptop with Mini LED Screen To Debut at CES 2020

This year, MSI launched a dedicated series of laptops that aim to cater to the needs of professional content creators. Before the year ends, MSI introduces the next-generation Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED Screen, a new revolutionary technology that provides top-notch true-to-life colour accuracy for the ultimate visual experience for content creation. The MSI Creator 17 laptop will be demonstrated at the upcoming CES 2020 exhibit.
The next-generation MSI Creator 17 with its Mini LED 17 display boasts a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and Mini LED backlighting. The technology enables 240 zones of local dimming control, delivering vibrant visuals and superb sharpness for more detailed imagery. Unlike OLED displays, Mini LED displays are immune to burn-in problems. With the Mini LED screen, the MSI Creator 17 now reaches the high dynamic range (HDR) 1000 standard. The MSI Creator 17 also features 4K resolution with a wide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3 to deliver close-to-real colour accuracy.
Mini LED Technology
Mini LED is a game-changing technology that has the potential to be used on all electronic displays. It has a simpler structure with better performance, combining all the strengths of other display technologies. Until now, Mini LED has only been used in TVs, but with leading global display manufacturers shifting production focus to Mini LED is it becomes a standard with laptops, smartphones, and other devices. For creators who want outstanding image quality with great 4K HDR performance and superb brightness, MSIs Creator 17 with Mini LED display offers the best visuals.
Pioneering Innovations of the MSI Creator 17Aside from the Mini LED display, the MSI Creator 17 will be equipped with the latest generation CPU and GPU to deliver superb processing power for content creation. It will also be the first to pack a USB Type-C port with support for 8K resolution to an external display. The Creator 17 will also come with the worlds fastest UHS-III SD card reader offering speeds of up to 624MB/s along with a Thunderbolt port that supports up to 27W (9V/3A) current output for mobile charging.
The next-generation MSI Creator 17 laptop will make a grand debut at CES 2020.