MSI Discreetly Adds MAG CORELIQUID B120/B240 AIO Liquid CPU Coolers

MSI discreetly expands its MAG CORELIQUID family of all-in-one liquid CPU coolers to include the MAG CORELIQUID B120 and MAG CORELIQUID B240. These models would be the entry-level options from MSI which the brand describes as a liquid cooler that take everything back to simplicity. Offered in 120mm and 240mm radiator sizes with the two models, the MAG CORELIQUID B Series comes with the basic aesthetic touches such as the RGB-lit pump with the rotatable MSI Gaming logo. For these two AIO coolers, the pump is integrated on the radiator and not on the waterblock a design commonly seen on Apaltek units. The MSI MAG CORELIQUID B Series cooler supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms including Intel LGA1700.
The MSI MAG CORELIQUID B120 and MSI MAG CORELIQUID B240 come with Auto-RGB lit 120mm cooling fans with a speed rating of 500~2000 RPM. The fans do not support RGB control or RGB sync functions. MSI did not reveal pricing for these AIO liquid CPU coolers as of this writing.
MSI MAG CORELIQUID B120/B240 Features- Anti-rotate mechanism makes sure the logo is always sitting upright.
- The pump has been integrated into the radiator for sound dampening and noise reduction.
- Constructed with three layers of netted plastic tubing and a reinforced mesh exterior.
- A split liquid pathway through the radiator rapidly dissipates heat. Cooled liquid is then pumped back into the loop.
- Compatible Sockets & CPU: Intel Socket LGA 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, LGA1200, 1700, LGA2011, LGA2011-3, LGA2066 / AMD Socket AM4, FM2+, FM2, FM1, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2
To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
MSI MAG CORELIQUID B120
MSI MAG CORELIQUID B240