MSI Discreetly Adds MAG CORELIQUID B120/B240 AIO Liquid CPU Coolers

MSI MAG CORELIQUID B120/B240 Features

- Anti-rotate mechanism makes sure the logo is always sitting upright.- The pump has been integrated into the radiator for sound dampening and noise reduction.- Constructed with three layers of netted plastic tubing and a reinforced mesh exterior.- A split liquid pathway through the radiator rapidly dissipates heat. Cooled liquid is then pumped back into the loop.- Compatible Sockets & CPU: Intel Socket LGA 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, LGA1200, 1700, LGA2011, LGA2011-3, LGA2066 / AMD Socket AM4, FM2+, FM2, FM1, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2To learn more, please visit the product page links below.