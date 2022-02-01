MSI Dying Light 2 Game Bundle Launched

MSI launches the Dying Light 2 Game Bundle promotion. Buyers of select MSI products can get a digital copy of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Eligible MSI products include gaming desktops, gaming monitors, latest Intel Z690 and Intel B660 motherboards, liquid cooling, PSU, PC case, and gaming chairs. To learn more about the eligible products for this promotion, please see the link below.
Promotion Details
Redeem Period: February 1st to March. 2022 or While Stock Last
Eligible Invoice Period: February 1st to March 5th, 2022
Game Activate Period: February 4th to August 3rd, 2022
Learn more about the MSI Dying Light 2 Game Bundle at MSI.com.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Since the open-world zombie apocalypse games release in 2015, weapon-based combat, parkour mechanics and cooperative gameplay features made Dying Light an innovative gaming hit globally. Starting today, Techlands biggest and most ambitious release - Dying Light 2 Stay Human - will level-up gamers experience in full 4K resolution.
The virus won and civilisation has fallen back to the Dark Ages. The City, one of the last human settlements, is on the brink of collapse. Use your agility and combat skills to survive, and reshape the world. Your choices matter.
To learn more about Dying Light 2 Stay Human, please visit https://dl2.dyinglightgame.com/