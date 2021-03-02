MSI Enables PCIe 4.0 On Z490 Motherboards With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅02.03.2021 20:01:34
Press Release



MSI announces support for PCIe 4.0 on all its MSI Z490 motherboards with the coming 11th generation Intel processors using the latest BIOS version available today. Through an update to the latest BIOS, MSI Z490 motherboards offer great bandwidth and performance for PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs and graphics cards.

To be PCIe 4.0 compatible, several components on the motherboards are necessary, including PCIe 4.0 ready clock generator, lane switch, redriver, PCIe slots, and M.2 connectors. Thanks to the complete PCIe 4.0 solutions, MSI Z490 motherboards provide the most stable design for PCIe 4.0 and unlock the full performance of PCIe 4.0 devices.



To enjoy the unlocked performance of PICe 4.0, please update the Z490 motherboards with the latest BIOSes optimized for PCIe 4.0. MSI Z490 BIOSes optimized for PCIe 4.0 performance:

Motherboard  BIOS Version
MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE  7C70.v17
MSI MEG Z490 ACE  7C71.v17
MSI MEG Z490 UNIFY  7C71.vA7
MSI MEG Z490i UNIFY  7C77.v16
MSI MPG Z490 GAMING CARBON WIFI  7C73.v17
MSI MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI  7C79.v16
MSI MPG Z490M GAMING EDGE WIFI - 7C76.v27
MSI MPG Z490 GAMING PLUS  7C75.vA6
MSI MAG Z490 TOMAHAWK  7C80.v17
MSI Z490-A PRO  7C75.v28


Assigned tags:
MSI, Motherboard, Intel, 11th Gen Core Processors, PCIe 4.0
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Recent Stories

« Intel SSD 670p SSD Launched · MSI Enables PCIe 4.0 On Z490 Motherboards With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors