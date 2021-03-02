MSI Enables PCIe 4.0 On Z490 Motherboards With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors

Motherboard  BIOS Version

MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE  7C70.v17

MSI MEG Z490 ACE  7C71.v17

MSI MEG Z490 UNIFY  7C71.vA7

MSI MEG Z490i UNIFY  7C77.v16

MSI MPG Z490 GAMING CARBON WIFI  7C73.v17

MSI MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI  7C79.v16

MSI MPG Z490M GAMING EDGE WIFI - 7C76.v27

MSI MPG Z490 GAMING PLUS  7C75.vA6

MSI MAG Z490 TOMAHAWK  7C80.v17

MSI Z490-A PRO  7C75.v28

To enjoy the unlocked performance of PICe 4.0, please update the Z490 motherboards with the latest BIOSes optimized for PCIe 4.0. MSI Z490 BIOSes optimized for PCIe 4.0 performance: