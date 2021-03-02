MSI Enables PCIe 4.0 On Z490 Motherboards With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors

MSI announces support for PCIe 4.0 on all its MSI Z490 motherboards with the coming 11th generation Intel processors using the latest BIOS version available today. Through an update to the latest BIOS, MSI Z490 motherboards offer great bandwidth and performance for PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs and graphics cards.
To be PCIe 4.0 compatible, several components on the motherboards are necessary, including PCIe 4.0 ready clock generator, lane switch, redriver, PCIe slots, and M.2 connectors. Thanks to the complete PCIe 4.0 solutions, MSI Z490 motherboards provide the most stable design for PCIe 4.0 and unlock the full performance of PCIe 4.0 devices.
To enjoy the unlocked performance of PICe 4.0, please update the Z490 motherboards with the latest BIOSes optimized for PCIe 4.0. MSI Z490 BIOSes optimized for PCIe 4.0 performance:
Motherboard BIOS Version
MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE 7C70.v17
MSI MEG Z490 ACE 7C71.v17
MSI MEG Z490 UNIFY 7C71.vA7
MSI MEG Z490i UNIFY 7C77.v16
MSI MPG Z490 GAMING CARBON WIFI 7C73.v17
MSI MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI 7C79.v16
MSI MPG Z490M GAMING EDGE WIFI - 7C76.v27
MSI MPG Z490 GAMING PLUS 7C75.vA6
MSI MAG Z490 TOMAHAWK 7C80.v17
MSI Z490-A PRO 7C75.v28
