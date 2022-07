MSI G274QRFW 170Hz Esports Gaming Monitor Added to Lineup

MSI G274QRFW Key Features

- Rapid IPS Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness.- WQHD High Resolution Games will look even better, displaying more details.- 170Hz Refresh Rate Respond faster with smoother frames.- 1ms GTG Response Time Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.- NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.- HDR Ready Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment.- Night Vision Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.- Wide Color Gamut Game colors and details will look more realistic and refined.- Frameless Design Enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with super narrow bezels.- Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light Game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatigue.- 178 Wide Viewing Angle Colors and details will stay sharp at more angles with a 178 wide viewing angle.- RGB LED Mesmerizing RGB LED backlight accompanies you through every battle.- Less Blue Light Pro Use a hardware solution to reduce the light emission in the blue-violet region of the blue light spectrum (wavelength 415 to 455 nm).- Adjustable Stand Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.