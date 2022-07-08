MSI G274QRFW 170Hz Esports Gaming Monitor Added to Lineup

The MSI G274QRFW Esports Gaming Monitor packs a 27-inch Rapid IPS panel with 2560x1440 resolution, 170Hz refresh rate, and 1ms GtG response time. The gaming monitor is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC to provides tearing-free and stutter-free gaming visuals. The MSI G274QRFW is basically the white version of the MSI Optix MAG274QRF 165Hz Esports Gaming Monitor but with a bit of upgrade having a 170Hz display.
The MSI G274QRFW, with its 170Hz refresh rate, is a far cry from the leading gaming monitors available today sporting 240Hz and 300Hz displays that are around the $600 price range. But given that the Optix MAG274QRF retails around $400, the MSI G274QRFW could be around the same price range competing against the likes of the LG UltraGear 27GP850 27-inch 165Hz gaming monitor. MSI is yet to officially announce the MSI G274QRFW Esports Gaming Monitor.
MSI G274QRFW Key Features- Rapid IPS Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness.
- WQHD High Resolution Games will look even better, displaying more details.
- 170Hz Refresh Rate Respond faster with smoother frames.
- 1ms GTG Response Time Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
- NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.
- HDR Ready Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment.
- Night Vision Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.
- Wide Color Gamut Game colors and details will look more realistic and refined.
- Frameless Design Enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with super narrow bezels.
- Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light Game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatigue.
- 178° Wide Viewing Angle Colors and details will stay sharp at more angles with a 178° wide viewing angle.
- RGB LED Mesmerizing RGB LED backlight accompanies you through every battle.
- Less Blue Light Pro Use a hardware solution to reduce the light emission in the blue-violet region of the blue light spectrum (wavelength 415 to 455 nm).
- Adjustable Stand Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.
Learn more about the MSI G274QRFW Esports Gaming Monitor at MSI.com.