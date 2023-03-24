MSI Game On, Get Cashback Promotion Launched

MSI launches the Game On, Get Cashback promotion offering up to £100 Cashback when you purchase selected MSI products. Eligible MSI products include Intel Z790 Series and Intel B760 Series motherboards as well as select PSUs, cases, and all-in-one liquid CPU coolers. The promotion is available in select regions in Europe.
Start this year building a new PC at a good price.
MSI will offer the best deal to let you get new components for your PC build. Hot deals for Gaming series including Z790 motherboards, B760 motherboards, Liquid cooling, PC case, and latest PCIe 5.0 Power Supply which is ATX 3.0 compatible, supports 2x total power excursion and 3x GPU power excursion.
When you buy selected eligible components products you will get cashback worth up to £100, If you also join the Shout out for MSI campaign, sharing your product experience you can get more than USD $18 steam code.
Promotion Period
The promotional period runs from the 20th of March 2023 to the 20th of May 2023. After making a qualifying purchase, consumers must visit the promotion website to process the redemption.
Besides, MSI offers more special programs for consumers currently. For more information in detail, you can refer to the promotion page.
Shout Out for MSI - Your review could give someone the assurance they need. Write a review, then let us know. Well thank you with a cool reward.
MSI Reward Program - Review a product, refer a friend, or participate in other actions that can earn up to 500 points. Register now and unlock your exclusive benefits!
Learn more about the latest cashback promotion at UK.MSI.com.