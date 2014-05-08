MSI Gaming PCs Gets 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Upgrades

MSI introduces the upgraded versions of the MEG Aegis Ti5, MEG Trident X, and MAG Codex X5 gaming PCs equipped with the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors. The new 12th generation Intel Core processors offer significant performance boost over the previous generation Intel Core processors with its advanced Intel 7 Process Technology. The 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs feature hybrid architecture combining P-core (performance) and E-core (efficiency) that delivers multi-thread performance by up to 47% and gaming performance of up to 13% compared to the previous generation.
The full line-up of MSI K Series gaming desktops adopts DDR5 memory and Windows 11 operating system. The Direct Storage technology can help players quickly read the games while the Auto HDR function can even improve SDR game scenes to HDR quality. All of the updated models embody the G.A.M.E. Unlimited sprit to bring gamers to the new era of gaming.
MEG Aegis Ti5 12th Path to the Future
MSIs flagship model MEG Aegis Ti5 12th is equipped with an Intel Core i9-12900K processor and NVIDIA RTX 3090 graphics card. Its ultimate performance is matched with MSI's exclusive Silent Storm Cooling 4 cooling technology, which can fully match the performance of the Intel Core i9-12900K processor and RTX 3090 graphics card. The worlds first HMI Gaming Dial not only allows players to quickly switch system performance settings but also allows players to customize their favourite animation on the LCD.
Quick Specs
Intel Core i9-12900K
NVIDIA RTX 3090
Up to 128GB DDR5-4400MHz (4X U-DIMMs)
2x PCIe Gen4, 1x SATA/PCIe Gen4 SSDs
1x 3.5 HDDs, 2x 2.5 HDD/SSD
I225-V(2.5G) + I219-V(1G), Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
MEG Trident X 12th The Centrepiece of Gaming
For the compact sizes Trident series, MSI breaks through the difficulties in cooling performance and continues to equip MEG Trident X 12th with improved CPU performance. The system's heat dissipation capacity is better-improved thanks to the exclusive "Silent Storm" 3 heat dissipation technology and the enlarged heatsink. The heat dissipation surface is increased by 26% compared to the previous generation, allowing players to experience the smoothest gaming experience.
Quick Specs
Intel Core i7-12700K
NVIDIA RTX 3090
Up to 64GB DDR5-4800MHz (2X U-DIMMs)
1x SATA/PCIe Gen4 SSDs
2x 2.5 HDD/SSD
I225-V(2.5G), Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
MAG Codex X5 12th - Rule your gaming empire with minimalist style
The Codex Series is popular in the mainstream market. The MAG Codex X5 12th has an aggressive appearance, large glass side panel, and RGB lighting effects that players can freely adjust with software. The MAG Codex X5 12th is equipped with up to Intel Core i9-12900K processor and NVIDIA RTX 3090 graphics card. 3A games can easily be run and with the 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E network, players can experience the games without delay.
Quick Specs
Intel Core i9-12900K
NVIDIA RTX 3090
Up to 128GB DDR5-4400MHz (4X U-DIMMs)
2x PCIe Gen4, 1x SATA/PCIe Gen4 SSDs, 1x SATA/PCIe Gen3 SSDs
2x 3.5 HDDs, 2x 2.5 HDD/SSD
I225-V(2.5G), Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
Watch MSI's virtual product launch below.