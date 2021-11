MSI Gaming PCs Gets 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Upgrades

Quick Specs

MSI’s flagship model MEG Aegis Ti5 12th is equipped with an Intel Core i9-12900K processor and NVIDIA RTX 3090 graphics card. Its ultimate performance is matched with MSI's exclusive Silent Storm Cooling 4 cooling technology, which can fully match the performance of the Intel Core i9-12900K processor and RTX 3090 graphics card. The world’s first HMI Gaming Dial not only allows players to quickly switch system performance settings but also allows players to customize their favourite animation on the LCD.For the compact sizes Trident series, MSI breaks through the difficulties in cooling performance and continues to equip MEG Trident X 12th with improved CPU performance. The system's heat dissipation capacity is better-improved thanks to the exclusive "Silent Storm" 3 heat dissipation technology and the enlarged heatsink. The heat dissipation surface is increased by 26% compared to the previous generation, allowing players to experience the smoothest gaming experience.The Codex Series is popular in the mainstream market. The MAG Codex X5 12th has an aggressive appearance, large glass side panel, and RGB lighting effects that players can freely adjust with software. The MAG Codex X5 12th is equipped with up to Intel Core i9-12900K processor and NVIDIA RTX 3090 graphics card. 3A games can easily be run and with the 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E network, players can experience the games without delay.Watch MSI's virtual product launch below.