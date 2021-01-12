MSI GeForce 4070 SUPER GAMING SLIM World of Warcraft Edition Graphics Card Revealed

MSI and Blizzard Entertainment are proud to announce a special collaboration to celebrate the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft and the release of The War Within expansion with a new and limited edition graphics card. The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING SLIM World of Warcraft EDITION is designed to deliver an outstanding gaming experience powered by the Nvidia 4070 SUPER GPU. This graphics card supports advanced technologies such as DLSS and ray tracing, to deliver superior graphics quality and smooth gameplay.
The limited edition design features the iconic Mystic Blue and Glorious Gold colours of World of Warcraft and additionally, comes included with a set of exquisite magnetic puzzle backplates inspired by the 10 expansions from World of Warcraft®'s 20-year history. Users can mix and match these backplates to their preferences and style.
This collaboration between MSI and Blizzard is a heartfelt tribute to World of Warcraft, realized by combining technology and artistic aesthetics into a graphics card that will please fans of the monumental game. As part of the celebration, there will be a special campaign event that invites gamers to participate in a journey for this occasion.
For more information, visit the MSI x World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary page on MSI.com.