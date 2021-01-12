MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Series Graphics Cards Revealed

MSI is proud to announce a new graphics card line-up based on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, uniting the latest in graphics technology, high-performance circuit board design, and advanced cooling. MSI's line-up features the TRIO, GAMING, VENTUS 3X, VENTUS 2X, and AERO ITX models. With its efficient, high-performance architecture and the second generation of NVIDIA RTX, the GeForce RTX 3060 brings amazing hardware ray-tracing capabilities and support for NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA Broadcast, and other technologies and is priced starting at $329.
MSI GAMING TRIO Series
Leading the updated GAMING TRIO series with GeForce RTX 3060 is the new TORX Fan 4.0 design with pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system. Mystic Light elevates the graphics card's appearance, illuminating color in synchrony with the other PC components through MSI Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link, controlled within the Dragon Center software utility. GAMING TRIO has been refreshed with a new look while maintaining the same great balance between performance, cooling, and low-noise that gamers have come to trust.
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING X TRIO 12G
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING TRIO 12G
MSI GAMING series
MSI also brings the GAMING series with the iconic TWIN FROZR 8 thermal design to GeForce RTX 3060. Compared to the previous generation, the dual fan design has been improved with TORX FAN 4.0, with fan blade pairs bound together with an outer link to focus airflow into the TWIN FROZR 8 cooling system. The heatsink features advanced aero- and thermodynamic technologies for efficient heat dissipation, lowering temperatures, and maintaining high performance. A new look emphasizes the dazzling Mystic Light RGB infused into the card. Easily control and synchronize LED-lit components with the upgraded MSI Dragon Center software.
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING X 12G
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING 12G
MSI VENTUS Series
The VENTUS series comes to GeForce RTX 3060, now enhanced with MSIs acclaimed TORX FAN 3.0., and available in triple and dual fan variants. The performance-focused design of VENTUS maintains the essentials to accomplish any task at hand whether its for play or for work. A powerful cooling system, reinforcing brushed-finish backplate, and the solid industrial aesthetic make the VENTUS card suitable for any PC build.
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 3X 12G OC
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 3X 12G
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 2X 12G OC
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 2X 12G
MSI AERO ITX Series
The power of a full-size graphics card in an incredibly small package. MSI AERO ITX series with GeForce RTX 3060, utilizes a single high-performance fan on a compact heatsink with efficient heatpipes for optimized thermal dissipation. AERO ITX graphics cards are excellent for small form factor systems, fitting into virtually any system while guaranteeing immersive gaming experiences.
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 AERO ITX 12G OC
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 AERO ITX 12G
Availability
The new MSI GeForce RTX 3060 series graphics cards are expected to be available starting the end of February 2021.
Source: MSI.com