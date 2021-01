MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Series Graphics Cards Revealed

MSI GAMING TRIO Series

Leading the updated GAMING TRIO series with GeForce RTX 3060 is the new TORX Fan 4.0 design with pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system. Mystic Light elevates the graphics card's appearance, illuminating color in synchrony with the other PC components through MSI Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link, controlled within the Dragon Center software utility. GAMING TRIO has been refreshed with a new look while maintaining the same great balance between performance, cooling, and low-noise that gamers have come to trust.MSI also brings the GAMING series with the iconic TWIN FROZR 8 thermal design to GeForce RTX 3060. Compared to the previous generation, the dual fan design has been improved with TORX FAN 4.0, with fan blade pairs bound together with an outer link to focus airflow into the TWIN FROZR 8 cooling system. The heatsink features advanced aero- and thermodynamic technologies for efficient heat dissipation, lowering temperatures, and maintaining high performance. A new look emphasizes the dazzling Mystic Light RGB infused into the card. Easily control and synchronize LED-lit components with the upgraded MSI Dragon Center software.The VENTUS series comes to GeForce RTX 3060, now enhanced with MSIs acclaimed TORX FAN 3.0., and available in triple and dual fan variants. The performance-focused design of VENTUS maintains the essentials to accomplish any task at hand whether its for play or for work. A powerful cooling system, reinforcing brushed-finish backplate, and the solid industrial aesthetic make the VENTUS card suitable for any PC build.The power of a full-size graphics card in an incredibly small package. MSI AERO ITX series with GeForce RTX 3060, utilizes a single high-performance fan on a compact heatsink with efficient heatpipes for optimized thermal dissipation. AERO ITX graphics cards are excellent for small form factor systems, fitting into virtually any system while guaranteeing immersive gaming experiences.MSI GeForce RTX 3060 AERO ITX 12G OCMSI GeForce RTX 3060 AERO ITX 12GThe new MSI GeForce RTX 3060 series graphics cards are expected to be available starting the end of February 2021.