MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X LHR Assassin's Creed Premium Edition Added to Lineup

MSI is yet to officially announce the existence of this graphics card as part of their RTX 3080 lineup available globally. The Assassin's Creed Premium Edition may be a limited edition model exclusively offered in Taiwan. An active promotion offers a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok for a purchase of this limited edition graphics card. However, this promotion appears to be limited to Taiwan and Hong Kong residents only. To learn more about this promotion, please visit tw.msi.com MSI is yet to announce pricing and availability of the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X LHR Assassin's Creed Premium Edition. To learn more, please visit tw.msi.com