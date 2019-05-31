MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X LHR Assassin's Creed Premium Edition Added to Lineup

MSI adds a limited edition model GeForce RTX 3080 Series graphics cards on their lineup the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X LHR Assassin's Creed Premium Edition. Designed in collaboration with Ubisoft, the Assassin's Creed Premium Edition acquires a unique Turquoise colour scheme on its front shroud and metal backplate inspired by Assassins Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok.
There are several unique aesthetics added to the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X LHR Assassin's Creed Premium Edition graphics card including the Assassins Creed logo on the centre fan, the unique game map design on the backplate along with the Assassins Creed Valhalla logo. This special edition RTX 3080 appears to have the same specifications as a standard MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X 10G LHR graphics card. Other than the colours and aesthetics, it uses the same cooling solution and thus has the same dimensions as the standard model.
MSI is yet to officially announce the existence of this graphics card as part of their RTX 3080 lineup available globally. The Assassin's Creed Premium Edition may be a limited edition model exclusively offered in Taiwan. An active promotion offers a free copy of Assassins Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok for a purchase of this limited edition graphics card. However, this promotion appears to be limited to Taiwan and Hong Kong residents only. To learn more about this promotion, please visit tw.msi.com.
MSI is yet to announce pricing and availability of the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X LHR Assassin's Creed Premium Edition. To learn more, please visit tw.msi.com.