MSI Goes Crowdfunding for the Liberator Gaming Footswitch
MSI goes crowdfunding for the Liberator Gaming Footswitch a unique peripheral that offers switches activated by foot. MSI listed the Liberator at Zeczec, a Taiwanese crowdfunding community. The MSI Liberator has an expected market price of NT$3,900 which is approximately US$135. Backers of the project will be able to purchase the MSI Liberator at NT$2,490 (approximately US$87). Shipments are expected to be completed by October 2021.
The MSI Liberator Gaming Footswitch aims to elevate gaming performance with the assistance of the foot. It also aims to reduce the stress given to hands and fingers while gaming. The footswitch has three buttons one main pedal button and two side buttons. It uses durable Omron switches that are known for consistency and a long lifespan. The Liberator footswitch also comes with RGB lighting to complement most gaming setups. The Liberator supports macros, burst function, and others.
The MSI Liberator Gaming Footswitch uses USB-C connectivity and its pedal uses an ergonomic 8° elevation thats comfortable to the feet. Users can connect up to four Liberator footswitches offering different possibilities for gaming, productivity, work, and more.
Sponsor or learn more about the MSI Liberator Gaming Footswitch crowdfunding project at https://www.zeczec.com/projects/liberator
Comments
Recent Stories
« PATRIOT Launches Supersonic RAGE PRO USB 3.2 Flash Drive · MSI Goes Crowdfunding for the Liberator Gaming Footswitch