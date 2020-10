MSI Introduces CPU Cooler Tuning BIOS Feature

CPU Cooler Tuning Optimization Results

As shown in the table figure above, the maximum power and current limit of B460 and H410 motherboards are tweaked using the CPU Cooler Tuning optimization to achieve higher frequencies when the processor is under load. When the user is using efficient cooling, MSI recommends setting the power limit higher for better performance.To learn more about CPU Cooling Tuning optimization on the power limit based on CPU coolers, please visit MSI’s blog here