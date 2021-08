MSI Introduces Cubi N JSL Mini-PC for Business and Productivity

MSI Cubi N JSL Mini-PC Specifications

CPU: Intel Celeron Processor N4500 /

Chipset: Intel Jasper Lake PCH-LP

Storage: 1x M.2 SSD combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3x2 / SATA) / 1x 2.5 SSD/HDD

Memory: 2x DDR4 2933MHz SO-DIMMs, Up to 16 GB

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Audio: REALTEK ALC233

LAN: Realtek 8111H-CG GigaLAN

Wireless: Intel Wireless AX201 / Intel Wireless AC 9462 (either one)

Bluetooth: 5.2 (with AX201) / 5.1 (with AC 9462)

Front I/O Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A / 1x Mic-in/ Headphone-out

Rear I/O Ports: 1x DC Jack / 1x VGA out / 1x RJ45 / 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A / 1x HDMI (1.4)

VESA Mount Support: 100mm x 100mm

AC Adapter: 45W

Dimension (WHD): SSD SKU: 116 x 112 x 44.47 mm (4.57 x 4.40 x 1.75 inch) / HDD SKU: 116 x 112 x 55.5 mm (4.57 x 4.40 x 2.19 inch)

Volume: SSD SKU: 0.57L (1pt) / HDD SKU: 0.75L (1.27pt)

Net Weight: 500 grams/1.10 lbs

The MSI Cubi N JSL mini-PC kit with 0.5L in size is perfect for modern businesses today that demand compact yet efficient computing. The tiny design creates a well-organized and efficient working space without limiting your capability of being productive and effective. Equipped with up to an Intel Pentium N6000 quad-core processor, the Intel Jasper Lake CPU built on 10nm Tremont delivers up to 30% IPC performance boost that improves your computing experience while working.The Intel Jasper Lake platform provides better performance for users while scalability, durability, VESA Mount support, and upgradeable design that is time-saving and space-saving allow users to use it in any kind of situation. The low noise and power-saving features provide users a better quality of life and can even avoid bothering others in the same space including office, home, or dormitory.To make the MSI Cubi N JSL suitable for different user scenarios, the MSI Center exclusive software provides all the essentials users need. Users can allocate computing resources based on their needs and avoid unnecessary system workload. Additionally, WiFi-6 technology and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports with speeds up to 20Gbps provide fast data transfer speeds and smooth conference calls. The MSI Cubi N JSL also features FW TPM that provides advanced security options.MSI did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the CUBI N JSL mini-PC at MSI