MSI Introduces DATAMAG 20Gbps Magnetic Portable SSD

MSI is excited to announce the launch of the DATAMAG 20Gbps, a magnetic portable SSD designed for fast, reliable, and convenient data storage. Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, the DATAMAG offers SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps transfer rates and a unique magnetic attachment system, making it an ideal choice for users who need both speed and portability.
With read/write speeds up to 1,600/1,500 MB/s, the MSI DATAMAG 20Gbps is built to handle demanding tasks such as ProRes 4K video recording and large file transfers. Whether youre a creative professional working on high-resolution video projects or someone who needs reliable storage on the go, this SSD provides the performance needed to keep your workflow efficient and smooth and supports the highest ProRes formats for video recording on iPhone 16 / 15 Pro (Max).
Key FeaturesMagnetic Attachment System:
The MSI DATAMAG includes metal rings that allow you to securely attach the drive to various surfaces, providing a simple, practical way to keep it accessible. Includes a hanging ring for added convenience while on the go.
High-Speed Data Transfer:
Optimized for USB 20Gbps, the DATAMAG delivers fast file transfers with speeds of up to 1,600 MB/s, making it suitable for large files and high-resolution video editing.
Elegant and Durable Design:
Weighing just 81g, the DATAMAG is made from lightweight aluminium alloy with a modern design, ensuring both portability in a pocket size and thermal efficiency that keeps the device cool during intensive use.
Wide Device Compatibility:
Designed to work seamlessly across a variety of devices, the DATAMAG supports Windows, macOS, iPhones (including iPhone 16/15 Pro Max), Android devices, cameras, and gaming consoles, thanks to the USB-C cables and a USB-C to A adapter for easy connection.
4K Video Recording Ready:
Supports Apple ProRes 4K recording on iPhone 16 Pro (Max), making it easy to store large video files directly on the drive. The 4TB model can store up to 143 minutes of 4K video at 120 fps.
Secured Ample Storage:
Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, the DATAMAG offers plenty of space for large files, whether for work, creative projects, or personal use, and is backed by MSI's 5-year warranty.
Whether you're working remotely, on the go, or managing data-intensive projects, the DATAMAG 20Gbps offers a practical storage solution that balances performance with convenience. Its pocket-size and magnetic attachment system make it easy to use in a variety of settings, while the USB-C compatibility ensures it can connect to most modern devices.
Availability
The MSI DATAMAG 20Gbps will be available soon for purchase in most global regions and authorized retailers.