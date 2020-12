MSI Introduces Fermi-Inspired GeForce RTX 3090 AERO 24G Graphics Card

Key Features

Specifications

Model Name: MSI GeForce RTX 3090 AERO 24G

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Interface: PCIe Gen4

Cores: 10496 Units

Boost Clocks: Up to 1695 MHz

Memory Speed: 19.5 Gbps

Memory: 24GB GDDR6X

Memory Bus: 384-bit

Outputs: DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a) / HDMI x 1 (Supports

Power Consumptions: 350W

Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin PCIe power

Recommended PSU: 750W

Card Dimensions: 300 x 111.15 x 38.67 mm

Card Weight: 1330 grams

Form-Factor: 2-Slot

A rigid metal backplate imparts an armoured look while strengthening the length of the graphics card.Air moving through the cooler passes over a large heatsink and freely exits out through an open IO hole design.The intake is optimally shaped to capture fresh air from inside the case.Learn more about the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 AERO 24G graphics card at MSI.com