MSI Introduces Fermi-Inspired GeForce RTX 3090 AERO 24G Graphics Card

MSI introduces the GeForce RTX 3090 AERO 24G graphics card featuring a slimmer 2-slot blower-type cooler with the looks of the old generation Fermi NVIDIA GTX 480 graphics cards. The MSI GeForce RTX 3090 AEROs thermal design is a mini-wind tunnel that blows air through the cooling system, expelling the heat out through the rear I/O and outside the chassis. Compared to the reference design, the GeForce RTX 3090 AERO is slimmer with its 2-slot form-factor for streamlined installation on multi-GPU configurations.
Key FeaturesMetal Backplate
A rigid metal backplate imparts an armoured look while strengthening the length of the graphics card.
Focused Cooling Design
Air moving through the cooler passes over a large heatsink and freely exits out through an open IO hole design.
Cool Air Intake
The intake is optimally shaped to capture fresh air from inside the case.
Specifications
Model Name: MSI GeForce RTX 3090 AERO 24G
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
Interface: PCIe Gen4
Cores: 10496 Units
Boost Clocks: Up to 1695 MHz
Memory Speed: 19.5 Gbps
Memory: 24GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus: 384-bit
Outputs: DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a) / HDMI x 1 (Supports [email protected] as specified in HDMI 2.1)
Power Consumptions: 350W
Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin PCIe power
Recommended PSU: 750W
Card Dimensions: 300 x 111.15 x 38.67 mm
Card Weight: 1330 grams
Form-Factor: 2-Slot
NVLink Support: Yes
