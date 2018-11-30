MSI Introduces Its Own Range of Liquid CPU Coolers  MSI MAG Core Liquid 240R and 360R

MSI introduces its own range of all-in-one liquid CPU coolers at CES 2020 the MAG Core Liquid 240R and MAG Core Liquid 360R. With the new MSI MAG Core Liquid CPU coolers, builders can now build an all-MSI gaming PC with the superior cooling performance of liquid cooling. The MSI MAG Core Liquid Series will support a variety of AMD and Intel sockets, delivering efficient cooling even to the most demanding processors. Its radiators are built using finely-engineered aluminium fins for maximum heat dissipation. The cooler features 8 water channels that expand the surface area of the radiator to accelerate heat dissipation. The MAG Core Liquid Series is available in two models, one with a 240mm radiator and one with a larger 360mm radiator.
The MSI MAG Core Liquid Series features addressable RGB lighting on its pump top and included cooling fans which can be controlled using the MSI Mystic Light Sync app. Installation and cable management are easy with the MAG Core Liquid Series with its 270-degree rotating water block design offering superb flexibility. The ARGB cooling fans use PWM control for intelligent control allowing users to tweak speeds for either performance or silence. Moreover, the ARGB fans only come with a peak noise of just 40.9dBA at maximum RPM. The pump uses reliable ceramic bearings rated for 100,000 hours of operation and has a peak noise of only 18dBA.
MSI MAG Core Liquid Series Specifications
The new MSI MAG Core Liquid Series coolers are currently on display at the MSI Booth at CES 2020.