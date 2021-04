MSI Introduces MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition Motherboard

MEG ACE Gold Edition Features

- Supports 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core / Pentium Celeron processors for LGA 1200 socket- Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 5600(OC) MHz- Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports: Thunderbolt USB-C at true 40 Gb/s speeds, 8K display support, Daisy-Chaining, and Multi-Port Accessory Architecture provide reliable connectivity and better user experience.- Quadruple M.2 Connectors: Onboard 4x M.2 connectors for the maximum storage performance with one Lightning Gen 4 solution. Shield Frozr design keeps M.2 SSDs safe while preventing throttling, making them run faster.- Extreme Power Design: INTERSIL digital PWM, 16+2+1 phases with 90A Smart Power Stage, dual CPU power connectors, and exclusive Mirrored Power Arrangement to unleash the true power of your processors.- Outstanding Cooling Solution: Aluminium Cover, VRM Heat-pipe, 7W/mK thermal pads, M.2 Shield Frozr and Aluminium Backplate ensure the extreme performance with low temp.- 2.5G LAN with latest Wi-Fi 6E: Onboard 2.5G LAN with LAN manager and latest Wi-Fi 6E solution which supports 6GHz spectrum delivering the best online gaming experience.- Smart Button: One button with multiple hardware control. Reset Computer, Safe Boot, Turbo Fan, and EZ LED control functions with just one click.- 8 Layer PCB with 2oz Thickened Copper: Provides higher performance and long-lasting system stability without any compromise.- Audio Boost 5 HD: Ultimate audio solution with the latest premium ALC4082 audio processor combining ESS audio DAC and amplifier delivers the breath-taking experience.Learn more about the MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition motherboard at MSI