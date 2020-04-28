MSI Introduces MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition Motherboard

MSI introduces the MEG ACE Z590 Gold Edition motherboard sporting a gold on silver colour theme. The motherboard has the same specifications as the standard MSI MEG Z590 ACE motherboard. MSI did not reveal if the motherboard is a limited-edition model with a limited production run which would mean it would be available in a limited quantity. Nevertheless, we expect the MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition to be more expensive than the MEG Z590 ACE motherboard that has an MSRP of US$499 ($469 at Amazon). The MEG ACE Z590 Gold Edition could be around $550 more or less.
MEG ACE Gold Edition Features- Supports 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core / Pentium Celeron processors for LGA 1200 socket
- Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 5600(OC) MHz
- Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports: Thunderbolt USB-C at true 40 Gb/s speeds, 8K display support, Daisy-Chaining, and Multi-Port Accessory Architecture provide reliable connectivity and better user experience.
- Quadruple M.2 Connectors: Onboard 4x M.2 connectors for the maximum storage performance with one Lightning Gen 4 solution. Shield Frozr design keeps M.2 SSDs safe while preventing throttling, making them run faster.
- Extreme Power Design: INTERSIL digital PWM, 16+2+1 phases with 90A Smart Power Stage, dual CPU power connectors, and exclusive Mirrored Power Arrangement to unleash the true power of your processors.
- Outstanding Cooling Solution: Aluminium Cover, VRM Heat-pipe, 7W/mK thermal pads, M.2 Shield Frozr and Aluminium Backplate ensure the extreme performance with low temp.
- 2.5G LAN with latest Wi-Fi 6E: Onboard 2.5G LAN with LAN manager and latest Wi-Fi 6E solution which supports 6GHz spectrum delivering the best online gaming experience.
- Smart Button: One button with multiple hardware control. Reset Computer, Safe Boot, Turbo Fan, and EZ LED control functions with just one click.
- 8 Layer PCB with 2oz Thickened Copper: Provides higher performance and long-lasting system stability without any compromise.
- Audio Boost 5 HD: Ultimate audio solution with the latest premium ALC4082 audio processor combining ESS audio DAC and amplifier delivers the breath-taking experience.
Learn more about the MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition motherboard at MSI.