MSI Introduces MPG SEKIRA 100 Series Gaming Cases

MSI introduces the MPG SEKIRA 100 Series gaming PC cases, crafted with quality materials and loaded with pragmatic features dedicated to the needs of gamers. The MSI MPG SEKIRA 100 Series offers support to modern gaming components, from entry-level to high-end models, with its spacious interior. It supports graphics cards of up to 340mm in length, CPU coolers of up to 170mm in height, and ATX PSUs of up to 250mm in length.
When it comes to exterior design, the MPG SEKIRA 100R's front panel is constructed with flush sheets of aluminium and tinted glass to showcase its beautiful ARGB lighting powered by MSI Mystic Light RGB. On the other hand, the MPG SEKIRA 100Ps monochromatic solid front panel. Both the MPG SEKIRA 100R and MPG SEKIRA 100P come with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C with 10Gbps.
A unique feature of the MSI MPG SEKIRA 100 Series is the top vent which can be unlocked to deliver additional system airflow. The tempered glass side panel also has a screw-less locking mechanism thats secured by the sliding top vent lid.
MSI MPG SEKIRA 100 Series Specifications
For more information about MSI MPG SEKIRA 100R and MPG SEKIRA 100P, visit the following links below:
MSI MPG SEKIRA 100R
MSI MPG SEKIRA 100P