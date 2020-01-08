MSI Introduces Optix MAG301CR2 Curved Gaming Monitor

MSI introduces the Optix MAG301CR2 Curved Gaming Monitor, a 30-inch gaming monitor with 1500R curvature, 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms VA panel, and 2560x1080 (WFHD) resolution. The MSI Optix MAG301CR2 supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology providing gamers a tear-free gaming experience. To complement gaming setups, the Optix MAG301CR2 sports RGB backlighting powered by MSI Mystic Light RGB. The Optix MAG301CR2 is an improved version of the Optix MAG301CR released earlier this year.
MSI Optix MAG301CR2 FeaturesCurved Gaming display (1500R) The best gameplay immersion.
Mystic Light The ultimate gaming finish.
WFHD High Resolution - Game titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the WFHD resolution.
200Hz Refresh Rate Real smooth gaming.
1ms response time - eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
Gaming OSD App - Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game.
HDR Ready-Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment.
Night Vision: See every detail clearly in the dark, helping you find and attack enemies before they notice.
AMD Freesync Premium Technology - Tear-free, stutter-free, fluid gaming.
Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatigue.
Frameless design Ultimate gameplay experience.
178° wide view angle.
The MSI Optix MAG301CR2 is designed for gaming with its 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time VA panel that offers the most benefit in fast moving games. With MSI Mystic Light, the Optix MAG series gaming monitor lights provide a soft ambient light and synchronize with other MSI Mystic Light Sync-enabled components. The Optix MAG301CR2 sports gaming-oriented features such as Night Vision that brings out more details in dark scenes, Gaming Mode that offers the best visuals based on the type of game, and MSIs ingenious Gaming OSD App that allows users to tweak the monitor settings using a mouse and keyboard.
The MSI Optix MAG301CR2 Gaming Monitor has an ergonomic stand that allows adjustments of tilting (-5°~18°), lowering and raising (0~62mm), swivelling (-30~30mm). It also has 178° wide viewing angles and comes equipped with HDR technology for the most vivid images.
Learn more about the MSI Optix MAG301CR2 Curved Gaming Monitor at MSI.com